Trainer William Haggas likens Baaeed to a motorcycle competing in Tour de France after

Trainer William Haggas likened the supercharged Baaeed to a motorcycle competing in the Tour de France after his superstar went unbeaten for nine races with another sparkling display in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

There was more sweat on the Newmarket trainer’s brow than on Baaeed as Jim Crowley’s mount moved smoothly through the gears before beating the French 2,000 Guineas Modern Games winner by a length and a quarter.

Last year’s Sussex Stakes winner Alcohol Free, who came into the race after a July Cup win at Newmarket, was a further length and three quarters back in third.

They were two quality placed horses put in their place by the impeccable 1-6 favorite and Crowley’s ominous warning was that he believes Baaeed could look even better stepping from a mile to a mile and a quarter for the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on August 17.

The jockey said, ‘He’s so good it sometimes seems unfair, but I’m not complaining! I’ve ridden some nice horses but this is just another level.

“The tension and build-up for the race is great. I’m not a good sleeper, but I always sleep well the night before riding with him. He gives me confidence.

“He could be even better—those miles and a quarter horses won’t have his gears.”

Former champion jockey Crowley thought Baaeed could have looked even more impressive had he not pricked his ears and slowed down when he was hit by a wall of noise from the Goodwood stands.

We’ve been here before, of course, with an undefeated colt winning the Sussex Stakes while holding the title of the world’s top-rated racehorse – courtesy of the mighty Frankel. Inevitably, comparisons have been made as both foals won the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot before arriving at Goodwood in their four-year-old seasons.

They are expected to end their careers in a similar fashion, with the Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 15 likely to be Baaeed’s last run, just as it was when Sir Henry Cecil-trained Frankel Cirrus defeated Des Aigles in 2012.

Haggas eschews that comparison and frankly Frankel produced performances that scored higher on the wow factor scale.

A better running style comparison for Baaeed would be with his sire Sea The Stars, winner of the 2,000 Guineas, Derby, Eclipse Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes and Arc in 2009 with the chilling precision of a hit man, never winning by far but always delivering with his devastating twist of his foot to take down his rivals.

Baaeed – who wears the Shadwell Stud livery of his late owner Sheik Hamdan Al Maktoum – briefly considered a tilt at the Arc, before being fired according to Haggas, who said he is determined to make the most of the last two runs of his foal to enjoy.

The trainer added: ‘I said this to Jim in the paddock, we have him two more races after this so let’s just enjoy him as he will most likely go to breeding at the end of the year. I will spend the rest of my training career finding the one who is as good as him.”