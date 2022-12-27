Trainer Max Alpert Reveals Why You Should Never Play Chase Or Catch With Your Dog

The man encourages people to let the dog chase them if they are playing catch

He encourages them to run away from people if they run away or walk away.

Max Alpert, from the US, said that owners should never chase their dogs in a game.

A dog trainer has shared his number one tip all owners should know.

A dog trainer has revealed why you should never make a game of chasing your dog, as it teaches them to run away from you.

Adventure dog trainer Max Alpert, from the US, said his “number one piece of advice” to owners is to never chase them, but rather play by being caught.

He said it’s a “bad idea” for owners to chase their dogs, as it “encourages” them to run away from people if they escape or get lost in a video posted on Instagram.

Adventure dog trainer Max Alpert (pictured) said his “number one tip” for owners is to never let your dog chase you during playtime.

‘I love playing tag with my dog. It’s a lot of fun, it provides satisfaction and exercise, and most importantly, it teaches my dog ​​that running towards me is rewarding,” Max explained.

“Never chase your dog because there are no circumstances where I think it’s a good idea for my dog ​​to want to run away from me.”

Max said that playing chase with a dog can make it harder to get him back in a dangerous situation, like when he runs away, since he may think he’s playing and mess with his memory.

Max said letting your dog chase you is a “bad idea” as it may encourage them to run away from you when they’ve run away or wandered off.

“Think about it, if your dog leaves your yard or walks away from you and you chase him, do you want your dog to think ‘Ooh, maybe you were playing chase, I should go the other way’?” Absolutely not.’ he said.

Max explained that it is better to play a game with your dog in which they chase their owner.

“We don’t want to reinforce this habit in the first place, so don’t chase your dog,” he said.

‘Remember dog chasing you, good, your dog chasing, bad.’

Max’s clip received tens of thousands of views, as many in the comments agreed with his helpful advice.

Max explained that it’s best to play a game with your dog where they chase their owner so as not to ‘reinforce’ bad habits.

Max’s clip received thousands of views as many in the comments agreed with his helpful advice, but not everyone agreed saying that if the dog’s retrieval training is good enough, they won’t run away.

“This is so clever,” wrote one dog lover.

‘I’ve never thought of it like that, I’ll start doing it now,’ said a second.

‘Yes, our dog Hoover used to go out and my parents made us run after him, he loved it! I thought it was a game,” shared a third.

However, not everyone was interested in Max’s advice and many argued that proper training could prevent a dog from escaping from its owner.

‘Or just train your dog. If your dog knows when you call for him to chase you, it’s nothing,” explained one viewer.

‘I use a specific call whistle that it always comes back to. It’s like a bird’s song and I always reinforce it with treats or praise,” another shared.

‘How about you train your dog to come to you when you call his name? Then you won’t have to worry about him running away,” added a third.