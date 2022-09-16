Train services to London severely disrupted by damaged overhead wires

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Royal fans trying to come to London to pay their respects to the Queen have been frustrated by severely disrupted train services to the capital due to damaged overhead wires.

Greater Anglia said all lines between Ipswich and Manningtree are blocked due to the problem.

The damage was first reported yesterday afternoon, but is so extensive that disruption is expected for the rest of the day.

The wires were wrapped around a train, which was removed from the scene shortly after midnight.

Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are affected by the problem.

There is a limited replacement bus service between Colchester and Ipswich.

It’s because train operators are offering additional services to facilitate travel to the capital for mourners.

The damage was first reported yesterday afternoon, but is so extensive that disruption is expected for the rest of the day. Pictured: Damaged overhead cables

The wires were wrapped around a train, which was removed from the scene shortly after midnight. Pictured: Cables being repaired by Network Rail Anglia

In a statement, Greater Anglia said: “Network Rail engineers are working to complete the necessary repairs as soon as possible, but given the extent and nature of the damage, it is expected to take until the end of Friday for the work to be completed. and normal service can be restored.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this disruption causes to passengers’ journeys.”

Network Rail’s Route Director for Greater Anglia said: ‘I am truly sorry to passengers affected by the ongoing problems in Suffolk.

‘Since the incident, our engineers have been working to remove the train and repair the overhead wires.

“The damage is enormous and it will take us until the end of the day to recover.

“A track replacement service is in operation.

“Once again I apologize for the disruption and advise anyone passing through the affected stations to contact the train operator before departure and allow extra time to complete their journey.”

Rail services connecting parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with London are affected by the problem. Pictured: Damaged overhead cables

More travel chaos is expected in the coming days as people make their way to London for the Queen’s funeral.

Transport leaders expect demand for railways and roads in London to be ‘unprecedented’.

On Sunday, the Elizabeth Line will run a special service with 12 trains per hour on the central part of Paddington to Abbey Wood.

And staff at some metro stations may need to implement queues, closures or non-stopping trains.

Passengers were urged to allow adequate time for their journeys during the official mourning period, with The Rail Delivery Group warning that trains to London and the stations would be “extremely crowded”.

The public has been told to avoid using the Green Park station as large numbers of passengers are expected to pass through the stop.