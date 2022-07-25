train saboteurs attempt to prevent transfer of military equipment to Ukraine

Activists in Russia are trying to sabotage railways to prevent trains from bringing military equipment to Ukraine. They have posted photos of damaged rails on Telegram, as well as instructions on how to perform such sabotage operations. The Observers team spoke to a member of an anarchist organization that has claimed responsibility for sabotage operations.

On June 28, 2022, a Russian anarchist group published six photos and a video of broken train tracks on their Telegram channel. They wrote the acronym ‘BOAK’ (Organization of Anarchy-Communist Struggle) on one of the tracks. According to them, the operation was carried out on a railway line leading to a military base 90 kilometers northeast of Moscow. To prevent the electric signal from being interrupted and the train detecting disturbances on the track, an electric wire is attached to the track. In the end, “the track disruption was detected, but the train traffic was still delayed,” said our observer.

Post published June 28 by the Telegram channel “Anarcho-Communist Struggle Organization”. According to the activists, the railway is located near Kiryatch, Vladimir region, north of Moscow, on the railway leading to Barsovo Air Force Base 55443. © The Observers

A few months after the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, anti-war activists began sharing images of railroad sabotage on Telegram channels. In their messages they encourage people against the war to follow their example. The aim is to disrupt the passage of trains carrying Russian military equipment to Ukraine.

Such acts are severely punished in Russia: saboteurs risk ten to fifteen years in prison, up to twenty years if the suspect belongs to an organized group. While activists claim to do everything in their power to prevent passenger accidents, acts of sabotage could endanger train crews and passengers.

“It’s a fairly cost-effective way of fighting in terms of cost, safety and efficiency”

The militant anarchist group BOAK has been active on the Russian social network Vkontakte since October 2018. In November 2019, the group had already claimed responsibility for an attack on a telecommunications tower belonging to the Turkish company Turkcell near Kiev. According to its members, the aim was to protest against President Erdogan’s repressive policies against the Kurds in Syria. Since February 2022, the group’s activities on Telegram have been focused on fighting the war in Ukraine.

A member of the group, who wishes to remain anonymous, told observers how the acts of sabotage are taking place on the track:

“We organized long before the massive attack on Ukraine in February, but the war was of course a powerful incentive for us to step up and publicize our activities. [Sabotage of railways] is a fairly cost-effective way of fighting, in terms of cost, safety and efficiency. It does not require seasoned professionals and can be successfully performed by budding guerrillas.”

On May 23, 2022, BOAK published additional images of a sabotage operation. BOAK says it performed the operation on a railway line regularly used by trains carrying military equipment to a military base near Sergei Possad, a town north of Moscow. One of the activists says the operation was a test run, with photos taken by members of the group and published before the accident was confirmed. There was no disturbance in the Russian press.

Post published on May 23 by the Telegram channel “Anarcho-Communist Struggle Organization”. According to the activists, the railway is located at coordinates 56 16’44″N 38 12’40.5″E, near Sergei Possad, north of Moscow. © The Observers

To ensure their safety, activists act anonymously and make sure they leave no trace of their identity:

“We avoid video cameras, we do a reconnaissance of the area and we think carefully about the routes. We make sure that we don’t leave fingerprints at the scene of the action. We change our appearance, making it unrecognizable. We remove metadata from photos and videos and anonymize online publications.”

Estimating the true magnitude of the movement remains difficult. There are no official statistics on the number of train accidents available. However, the independent Russian media outlet The initiate has noted an increase in train accidents compared to last year: between March and June 2022, the press reported 63 derailments of freight trains in Russia, while in the same period in 2021 there were 1.5 times fewer accidents.

The press office of the Russian railway company RJD blames poor track conditions and steering errors for the spring derailments. However, several cases of rail sabotage have been reported in the press. On April 27, 2022, the FSB announced that: arrest of two Russian citizens suspected of preparing an attack on transport infrastructure in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine. On July 9, 2022, a video shared by Russian media outlet Baza showed a Belarusian freight train hit by explosive in the Bryansk region, 8 kilometers from the borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

Not all Telegram groups posting images of the saboteurs’ actions are Russian activists. For example the Ostanovivagonia (“Stop the wagons” in Russian) site was actually registered by a person resident in Ukraine. The channel contains instructions on how to sabotage railways, with the aim of encouraging such sabotage in Russia.

BOAK activists claim to be inspired by Belarusian railway saboteurs. At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these underground networks attacked the railway lines used to supply the Russian army. At least 11 people were arrested and convicted of terrorism. Under a new law passed in Belarus in May 2022, any attempt to commit a terrorist attack carries the death penalty.