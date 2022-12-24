Train passengers destroy ‘shameful’ end of train services on Christmas Eve

Travelers hoping to get home on Christmas Eve faced further rail disruptions as train companies began another period of strikes.

Passengers took to Twitter to question railroad companies, whose trains were often delayed or canceled with little notice.

The AA warned that Friday 23 December was the busiest day on the roads this week, with an estimated 16.9 journeys across the UK.

Today, Christmas Eve, another 16.6 million would travel.

Passengers trying to get home for Christmas on December 24 were disrupted due to a strike by railway workers over wages and working conditions.

Christmas Eve services were limited and began to taper off in the afternoon.

In most locations, trains stopped around 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Examples of last train departure times are 10:45am from Leeds to London, 11:00am from London to Edinburgh and 12:48pm from London to Manchester.

One passenger said their train to Glasgow had stopped at Crewe station, and travelers were advised to take a bus for the remainder of the 200-mile journey.

Another passenger trying to get to his rural home for Christmas said a service provider had provided minor updates after their train was cancelled.

Strike action by the RMT began on Saturday and will last until 6am on December 27.

East Midlands Railway will only run an ‘extremely limited service’ between London St Pancras and Corby, with no trains on routes such as London St Pancras-Sheffield and London St Pancras-Nottingham.

No South Western Railway trains operated on several routes to and from London Waterloo, including Reading, Twickenham and Dorking.



Chiltern Railways did not operate trains to or from Oxford, or north of Banbury.

There are no trains on UK railways on Christmas Day.

Due to the strike, the normal limited Boxing Day timetable has been scrapped, with services starting later than normal on 27 December.