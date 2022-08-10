Train passenger makes hilarious encounter with hungry dog ​​who tries to steal their chips

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dog owner has captured all the emotions of a hungry dog ​​who was denied their favorite snack during a train journey.

Four images, which have gone viral on social media, perfectly capture the frustration of the moment you spot a snack — in this case, a packet of shrimp cocktail-flavored chips — before it slowly dawns that it’s not yours for the taking. .

In images shared by @hugoandursula on Instagram – and shared again by Walker’s Chip Ambassador Gary Lineker – a beautiful golden retriever is seen staring through the gap between two seats at the passenger behind.

Scroll down for video

A longing look: The golden retriever makes eye contact with the owner of the package of Walkers chips

With the dog’s eyes firmly on the prize, the dog puts its nose through the opening in the seats

The next frame sees the eager dog leaping forward, stuffing its nose through the opening in search of the snacks on the tray behind it.

The retriever ups the ante in the third shot, then lets go of his tongue, clearly showing their desperation to reach for those snacks — and claim just a few inches away from them.

So close, yet so far: the frustrated doggy – just inches from the snack of their desire, leaning out their tongues trying to reach them

Not funny anymore: The hangry dog ​​wears his teeth to the train passenger who refuses to hand over his chips

Finally, left frustratingly unsatisfied, the dog shows the passenger who won’t give up the chips a set of grumpy teeth — with some postmemes comparing the look to Jack Nicholson’s iconic face through the door in the 1980 cult horror film The Shining.

Legions of dog lovers reacted to the photo montage and many invested heavily in the result.

@awpchristie made their tweet bold, writing: ‘I NEED TO KNOW THE END’, while @Elektrickery wrote: ‘Did it have a happy ending? For the dog, based on that.’

@ChasingtheMind was one of many who said the retriever deserved the treat, writing: “Give. It. All. The. Potato chips.’