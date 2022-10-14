Trail of 12 cars hit same pothole puncturing both front and back tyres outside Seymour in Victoria

A trail of 12 cars was damaged by the same pothole after it destroyed all four tires on each vehicle as motorists in waterlogged Victoria navigate treacherous roads.

A photo of drivers tending to their vehicles lined up on the side of a road outside Seymour, north of Melbourne in Victoria, was posted on social media on Thursday.

Motorists had to wait three hours for tow trucks as commentators took to the post, blasting Prime Minister Daniel Andrews about the state of the road.

The photo(s) taken on Thursday was tagged: “Just outside of Seymour 12 cars all hit the same flat, all done front and rear tires”

The photo was tagged “Just outside Seymour, 12 cars, all hit the same hole, all done front and rear tires”.

‘Thanks Dan! Maybe country roads should be prioritized over removing toll gates,’ said one commentator, referring to Mr Andrews’ oft-mentioned project to remove 85 gates at level crossings.

“Victorian roads are actually the worst I’ve experienced in the whole of Australia,” one social media user added.

‘I have never seen so many potholes and sections of road missing and so much water! It was a stressful drive home (including a 70km detour via Shep because Hume was closed),’ said another person.

The Victorian Government is not responsible for all roads in the state, but manages motorways, major arterial roads and some non-arterial roads.

Municipal roads are maintained by municipal councils, and the privately run motorways are operated by various companies.

Some social media commentators attacked the state government in the post, with one saying: ‘Victorian roads are actually the worst I’ve experienced in the whole of Australia’ (pictured, stock image)

A picture of vehicles lined up at the side of a road outside Seymour in Victoria was posted on social media on Friday (pictured) – showing drivers tending to their cars

It is not the first time that the gaps in the state have come under scrutiny.

Paul Volkering, the former mayor of Mansfield Shire in Victoria’s north-east, said the roads had become a “real nightmare”.

‘You can’t drive more than a few k’s on [the Melba Highway near Glenburn] without encountering a large gap,” Mr. Volkering said The age last week.

‘It’s OK if you’re an experienced country driver, you know where to slow down, but it’s just worsened to the point where it’s unexpectedly dangerous.’

Regional Transport Manager Paul Northey said during periods of prolonged above average rainfall it is not unusual to have potholes on the road.

‘We need to wait for warmer and drier weather to deliver long-term repairs that last – delivering this type of work when it’s wet or cold drastically increases the risk of the work failing.’

It comes after hundreds of people in Melbourne were ordered to evacuate their homes as the wild weather continued, with more than 500 homes across Victoria underwater and another 500 isolated.

More than 40 suburbs in the heart of the city are on high alert as the Maribyrnong River rises rapidly.

Hundreds of people in Melbourne were ordered to evacuate their homes as the wild weather continued and Seymour residents were told it was too late to leave (pictured, Rochester near the Campaspe River, north of Melbourne)

Dozens of residents in the inner city of Maribyrnong were ordered to evacuate early on Friday morning, with areas around the Melbourne Showground, Footscray Park and Flemington Racecourse also threatened.

Regional residents in Wedderburn, Carisbrook, Seymour, Benalla and Rochester were also ordered to evacuate before being cut off.

A ‘too late to leave’ warning was issued for Seymour on Friday morning as the major floods topped the previous record of 7.64m flood in May 1974.

Motorists are reminded not to drive through flooded roads. Emergency services have carried out 119 flood control across the state in the last 24 hours.

A warning of an impending dam failure at Skinners Flat Reservoir prompted an order to evacuate Wedderburn immediately.

Residents in low-lying areas of Lake Eildon have been told to evacuate as flood waters encroach on bridges, homes and parks in the embattled city of Bendigo.