Tragic update after teen’s body was discovered at a Melbourne tip – as Isla Bell’s broken family share details of their ‘paralysing grief’

Human remains found at a rubbish tip have been confirmed to be those of Bell Island, as the family of the allegedly murdered teenager share details of their “crippling grief”.

The family of the 19-year-old, who was allegedly murdered last month, walked alongside thousands of people at the Walk Against Family Violence in Melbourne on Friday.

Isla’s uncle Kieran Dionysus choked back tears as he read a statement from her mother, who said she was “horrified” by the alleged details of her daughter’s death.

“My pain paralyzes me and I cannot function,” his statement read.

‘We live in a world where the suffering of women is the cross they must bear.

“A society that tells them that they are strong and that they must continue to martyr themselves to be worthy of the slightest praise.”

It comes as the man accused of assisting Ms Bells’ alleged killer returned to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday after spending three days in custody.

Eyal Yaffe, 57, faces a charge of assisting an offender (murder), in relation to his alleged actions in helping Ms Bell’s accused killer, Marat Ganiev, conceal her alleged murder.

The 19-year-old’s body was discovered at a waste management facility in Dandenong, southeast of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning.

Ganiev, Yaffe and another man were subsequently arrested before the third man was released without charge.

Police allege Bell was murdered at Ganiev’s flat in St Kilda East shortly before 1am on October 7, after spending the last two nights there.

His last known contact was allegedly with a friend via Snapchat shortly after midnight that night.

Court documents revealed that Bell told her friend that she had found the “best Russian sugar daddy” and that he was “lavishing her with gifts.”

According to a police report, CCTV is alleged to have last captured her entering at 9.27pm on October 5 and she was “never seen leaving again”.

CCTV footage allegedly captures a fight, with Ms Bell seen falling to the ground after being punched.

Police allege that over the next few days Ganiev was recorded cleaning the apartment before Yaffe arrived dragging a new black refrigerator on a trailer on October 9.

Both men allegedly took the refrigerator to Ganiev’s apartment and eight days later removed the old refrigerator, wrapped in plastic and black duct tape.

Police allege that Mrs. Bell’s remains were inside the refrigerator.

Over the next few days, the trailer was allegedly moved to various locations around Melbourne.

A person later told police it had a “foul smell” and attracted flies.

Police allege both men dumped the fridge containing Ms Bell’s body into a driveway on October 17 in Caulfield South.

Yaffe allegedly met with police and was interviewed on October 28 and denied knowing what happened to Ms. Bell.

He allegedly said he had dropped off a new refrigerator and helped Ganiev throw the old one into a van.

Police allege he was photographed earlier that day meeting Ganiev and placing a bag, believed to belong to Ms Bell due to its distinctive brown and black pattern, into a rubbish bin in his car.

Ganiev is alleged to have hidden the refrigerator in a Hino moving van on October 30, which a resident allegedly located and opened on November 18.

A bag fell out and the man believed it contained animal remains, which he placed in a residential container, police allege.

According to the summary, Ganiev allegedly claimed that he did not kill Ms. Bell, but rather used the refrigerator to transport her remains after she died in his home.

The summary alleges that Yaffe told police he helped deliver a new refrigerator to Ganiev and helped him dump the old one 300 yards from his home in a pickup truck on the sidewalk without knowing its contents.

The hearing continues.