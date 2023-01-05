‘Tragic Thursday’ arrives with only two in 10 trains running as strikers test passengers’ patience

Today is Groundhog Day for commuters as passengers experience increased travel disruptions due to a train driver’s strike on what has been dubbed “Tragic Thursday.”

Services have been hampered by the strike by members of Aslef at 15 railway companies in a long-running pay dispute, with some areas without trains all day.

The action follows a 48-hour strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, which sparked widespread disruption across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest wave of industrial action comes as reports suggest the prime minister could announce legislation as early as Thursday to enforce minimum service levels during strikes.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan says more strikes are coming unless he and members get their way and a pay rise

ASLEF members look delighted as they attend their picket line at Kings Cross station last year

The Times newspaper reported that Rishi Sunak is considering measures that could allow employers to sue unions and fire workers.

The new law would reportedly apply to six industries, including healthcare, rail, education, fire, border security and nuclear.

However, according to the paper, a significant wage increase for public sector workers is also being considered as a means of ending the strikes.

The RMT is organizing another 48-hour strike from Friday in its bitter dispute over jobs, wages and working conditions.

Passengers at Reading station on the second day of the new year, the railways went on strike yesterday

Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said it is ‘inevitable’ that more strikes will be held unless there is a breakthrough in the long-running feud.

He warned strikes could escalate and said machinists wanted to go “harder and faster” after not getting a pay rise for years.

Mr Whelan said he felt railway employers and the government were ‘playing games’ rather than making a serious effort to resolve the pay dispute.

“The situation is getting worse and my members now want to go harder and faster because of the lack of progress.

Thousands of Asle members who work for 15 train operators will walk out, leaving large parts of the country without trains for all day.

The last trains leave London tonight before a mass strike halts 90 percent of services

“We are in a weird world where the government will do whatever it takes to keep private companies in the industry.

“It is inevitable that more strikes will come and probably escalate.

“The train companies say their hands are tied by the government. While the government – which does not employ us – says it is up to the companies to negotiate with us.

“We are always happy to negotiate – we never refuse to sit down and talk – but these companies have not offered us anything, and that is unacceptable.”

Among the operators that will not run trains all day on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Northern, Southern, Southeastern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Rail links to the UK’s two busiest airports will be cut, with Gatwick Express and Heathrow Express closing.

21,000 Aslef workers will walk out in a massive strike on what has been dubbed ‘Tragic Thursday’ – with less than ten percent of train services running

RMT boss Mick Lynch (centre) accused ministers of ‘undermining efforts to reach a settlement’, adding that an agreement had been ‘torpedoed’ last month.

Areas where trains run on Thursdays are: Wales; the Central Belt, Fife and the borders of Scotland; and parts of the South Western Railway network.

Services will also be offered on London Overground and the Elizabeth line.

According to the Rail Delivery Group, only about 20% of normal services will run.

Asked on Wednesday about the wave of strikes sweeping through the country, the prime minister replied that his government’s door was always open for dialogue.

He said, “We are very interested in dialogue. The government’s door is always open.’

“You will be hearing more from the government about our approach in the coming days,” said Mr Sunak, adding: “My view is that people should always behave fairly and fairly and ensure that what we do is centered around what is responsible is for the country, what is affordable for the country.

“I think that’s the right dialogue to have, and I hope we can have that dialogue.”

He said ‘people should have the right to strike’, adding ‘that has to be balanced against the right of the British public to live their lives without being completely unnecessarily disrupted as we have seen recently’.

Mr Sunak added: ‘And that is why I said that we will introduce new legislation that restores that balance and crucially protects people’s lives and their livelihoods.’

The businesses affected by the Aslef strike are Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Great Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thames Link; London North Eastern Railway; Northern trains; Southeastern; South/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway (depot drivers only); SWR Island Line; TransPennin Express; and West Midlands trains.

New TUC leader Paul Nowak has written to the Prime Minister calling for an emergency meeting to discuss labor disputes, including those on the railways, in the NHS and the civil service, and calling for a change of direction from the government, with he says ministers should open wage negotiations with unions.

In the letter, Mr Nowak said public services are in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned that the union action must continue beyond May unless a reasonable offer is made to the union.

Talks will be held next week in another attempt to reach a settlement.

On Wednesday, DVSA driving examiners began striking in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West, as National Highways and Rural Payments Agency traffic officers continued their strikes.

London bus workers at Abellio started a two-day strike on Wednesday, the first in a series of actions the group has planned in January.