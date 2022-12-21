Tragic new details emerge about Aussie family’s plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico

Tragic new details have emerged about the final moments before an Australian family was killed in a plane crash that killed the parents and a 12-year-old daughter and left another daughter as the only surviving member of the family.

The family had moved from Queensland to the US five years ago.

A preliminary investigation into the devastating event released Wednesday (AEDT) found that the family’s plane crashed just 16 seconds after takeoff off the coast of Venice Beach, Florida.

According to the National Transportation Safety Bureau report, the plane reached an altitude of just 80 feet after takeoff from a runway and had traveled over the Gulf of Mexico before plunging into the water about 1,800 feet past the edge of the runway.

Christian Kath, 42, Misty Kath, 43, and daughter Lilly were killed in a minor plane crash off the coast of Florida on December 3 this year. The couple's other daughter, Harper, remains the only surviving relative

The Bureau’s report found that there were “no pre-impact mechanical anomalies that would have prevented normal operation of the aircraft’s engine.”

“Airport surveillance video from the moment of the accident shows an aircraft departing runway 23 with little to no climb angle in a dark sky over dark water with no discernible horizon,” the report said.

Christian Kath, 42, originally from Queensland, piloted the Piper Cherokee PA-28 aircraft. His wife Misty, 43, originally from Fiji, and their daughter Lilly had traveled in the passenger seats.

The family had chartered the plane from St. Petersburg, Florida, and had embarked on a short trip south to the nearby city of Venice for dinner.

Christian Kath, 42, originally from Queensland, was flying the Piper Cherokee PA-28 plane when it crashed and had only passed his pilot in July this year after taking flying lessons in December 2021

The couple had settled in Saint Petersburg a few years earlier. Their youngest daughter, Harper, was staying at a friend’s house when the plane crashed and remains the only surviving member of the family of four.

According to FAA records accessed by ABC station WWSB, Christian did not earn his pilot’s license until July 21 of this year.

Christian shared a celebratory post on social media about his first solo flight in March this year, saying he was “half way through” his private pilot’s license after taking flying lessons in December 2021.

“Thanks for putting up with my early morning classes and studying Misty Kath late at night; it will all be worth it when we can fly to the Keys for a weekend getaway with Lily and Harper soon. Feel lucky to live and learn to fly in such a beautiful part of the world!’

Christian had worked as an operations manager for local dairy and honey producers in Australia. Misty moved from Fiji to Australia where she studied at the University of Queensland.

The family moved from Queensland to Chicago five years ago and then to Florida before the tragic crash.