Former NFL player Paul Duncan has died aged 35 after suffering cardiac arrest while running in his neighborhood.

The former Notre Dame football star, who has two young daughters with his wife Ellen, fell unconscious on Friday, July 15 and was pronounced brain dead the next day.

Ellen said that when she first told the kids that their father had passed away, their daughter asked Dillon to listen to the song “Daddy just added to the morning playlist.”

Former NFL player Paul Duncan has died aged 35 after suffering cardiac arrest while running in his local neighborhood

The former Notre Dame football star, who has two young daughters with his wife Ellen, fell unconscious on Friday, July 15 and was pronounced brain dead the next day. Pictured: Paul Duncan #72 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moves to block De’Shon Matthews #96 of the Washington Huskies on October 3, 2009

His wife Ellen announced his passing on Instagram and paid tribute to him in a series of posts

“I didn’t know what she meant so I looked on our Amazon music app and she pointed to MercyMe’s ‘I can only imagine’,” Ellen wrote on Instagram as she posted a video of Duncan dancing at a family gathering.

“Paul must have danced to meet Jesus,” Ellen said, adding, “Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Duncan played as an offensive lineman for the Irish soccer team Notre Dame Fighting from 2005 to 2009 and then briefly for the NFL at the Denver Broncos.

Notre Dame football team paid tribute to their former player Paul Duncan

The Notre Dame football team said in a statement: “Our prayers go out to Paul Duncan’s family and friends. A great teammate, but above all a loving husband and father.’

Ellen said Duncan’s body will be donated to people in need of organs and medical research.

Duncan’s funeral mass will be held Monday in Brookhaven, Georgia, where the family lives.