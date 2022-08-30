Tragedy as ‘amazing’ girl, 16, dies at house party moments after inhaling laughing gas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing’ 16-year-old who died after inhaling nitrous oxide at a house party.

Kayleigh Burns, an asthmatic, collapsed at a house party in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, shortly after she was filmed taking nitrous oxide.

Kayleigh’s exact cause of death has not been released.

Her sister, Clare Baker, 31, said she received a message from one of Kayleigh’s friends on the night of June 4 that she had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Clare desperately called several hospitals in the area while trying to find out if her sister was okay.

Merseyside police arrived at her home later that day to inform her that Kayleigh, who was only a few weeks away from her seventeenth birthday, had passed away.

Kayleigh Burns, 16, an asthmatic, collapsed during a house party at Leamington Spa and died after being rushed to hospital

Kayleigh’s sister Clare called her ‘the most amazing little girl ever’ after her tragic death

How dangerous is laughing gas? Nitrous oxide (N20), commonly known as nitrous oxide or NOS, is a narcotic gas It is used recreationally with metal jerry cans and whipped cream chargers The gas dissolves quickly in the bloodstream and reaches the brain within seconds The effects, including laughter and mild hallucinations, are strong but short-lived Nitrous oxide prevents oxygen from reaching the blood, causing a rapid heartbeat and tingling limbs The gas has a relatively low risk, but oxygen deprivation can be fatal in severe doses Gas released from the canister can cause freezing temperatures of -40C which can lead to frostbite on the skin or internally when inhaled directly from the canister Source: Drug Science

Clare, from North Liverpool, said: ‘My sister was only 16, almost 17, and she was the most amazing girl ever. I can’t even describe the bond we had.

Kayleigh grew up, had a good childhood and came from a loving family. As she got older, she came into contact with the wrong kind of people.

‘She was interested in makeup and fashion and wanted to travel the world. She wanted to be a flight attendant or work on the cruises and her life was taken from her.’

Clare said Kayleigh had moved to Coventry to live with her friend before moving to Leamington Spa. She had visited her family a week before her death.

People at the house party sent Kayleigh’s family videos of the asthmatic teen inhaling nitrous oxide.

She later complained that she was “too hot” before collapsing and an ambulance was called.

Kayleigh’s family suggested that nitrous oxide had caused her death.

Clare told The ECHO: ‘I will miss a huge piece of my heart for the rest of my life and I don’t know how to go on without her. But I have to, because I have children.

“I want people to think about what they’re taking before they take it because they’re leaving people who love them behind. People may think it’s a laugh and a joke, but it’s not, they’re playing with their lives.

‘I want it (laughing gas) to be banned. They raised the legal age to buy it in America today to 21. I know people use it in the food industry, but I think there is some sort of ID card or at least an age requirement.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. We’ve lost our Kayleigh forever now.’

Warwickshire Police were contacted for comment.