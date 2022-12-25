Tragedy as a woman, 58, dies after being hit by a car while riding her mobility scooter

A woman has died after being hit by a car while riding her mobility scooter in West London – just minutes before Christmas Day.

The 58-year-old woman was driving down Bedfont Road at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve when she was hit by a car.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene where they found the injured woman.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died of her injuries.

Officers say her family has been notified and a specialist agent has been deployed to support them.

Police said the driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene of the collision and has been assisting them in their investigation. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for the Met said: ‘Detectives are seeking witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run in Hounslow.

“The driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene of the collision and has been assisting police in their investigation. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.’

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Command call on any witnesses or motorists who are in the area at that time to report. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who captured the collision on CCTV or dashcam.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/24Dec.

The incident occurred on the same Christmas weekend as a number of fatal car collisions.

A 22-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a police car in a horror crash on Christmas Eve.

Rachael Louise Moore was beaten at 8:10 pm in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool and died of her injuries.

Merseyside Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or has anything captured on CCTV or dashcam to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at sciu@merseyside.police.uk or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Center’ on Facebook, reference 857 as of Saturday 24th December.

Another 22-year-old woman was tragically killed this morning.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Patrol officers, in a marked vehicle, attempted to stop one of the cars involved prior to the fatal incident on Hendon Road in Edgware, north London, but the car sped off.

The officers decided not to pursue the car, but shortly after, it was involved in a collision with another vehicle before hitting a nearby lamppost on the Brent Cross Flyover, further down the same road.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement, including road users with dashcam footage, is asked to call 911 or tweet @MetCC and cite CAD933/25Dec.

It comes as another woman was killed in a horrific collision with an unmarked police car on Friday.

Mother-of-three Heather Smedley, 53, was taken to hospital after the ‘short chase’ in Oldham, Greater Manchester, but died of her injuries.

Heather Smedley, 53, died after colliding with a police vehicle chasing a suspected stolen vehicle through the streets of Oldham

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Greater Manchester Police, quoting incident log 969 dated 23/12/2022.

Information can be reported online or via the LiveChat feature at www.gmp.police.uk. If you are unable to report online, call anonymous 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.