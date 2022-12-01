Home Traffic stops! Ohio drivers get out of their cars to grab cash from the highway.
Traffic stops! Ohio drivers get out of their cars to grab cash from the highway.

  • Several witnesses called to report the flying bills scattered along I-71 and to report a backpack thrown from a vehicle, officials said
  • The wild incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Interstate-71 in South Lebanon and State Route 48
  • The chaotic scene closed the road for nearly an hour, but there were no reports of traffic accidents
  • Where the money came from and how much fell on the road remains a mystery

By Ruth Bashinsky for Dailymail.Com

published: 5:07 PM, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 19:43, Dec 1, 2022

Flying money halted traffic on a major Ohio thoroughfare as drivers — some carrying plastic shopping bags — jumped out of their vehicles to scoop up the cash.

Ohio Department of Transportation video shows people standing in the middle of the busy divided highway, including law enforcement, trying to take the money off the road.

Some drivers were seen using plastic bags to carry their bundle.

Some witnesses initially thought the flying money was debris, but soon realized it was real money. A welcome surprise for some as the Christmas holidays approach.

The wild incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Interstate-71 in South Lebanon and State Route 48.

Several witnesses alerted authorities to report the flying roadside bills and to report a backpack full of cash thrown from a vehicle, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department said: WHIO news reported.

But where the money came from and how much money fell on the road remains a mystery.

Traffic came to a stunning halt on Interstate 71 as drivers jumped out of their cars to grab some of the flying cash scattered across the roadway

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were also on the scene to assist

Intersate 71 is a busy four-lane highway in South Lebanon. Officers closed the road for nearly an hour to clear the roadway

The chaotic scene brought hundreds of cars and trucks to a halt and the Interstate was closed for nearly an hour.

Deputies from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post were on the scene to assist and there were no reports of traffic accidents.

Kathleen Fuller, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Department of Transportation, told DailyMail.com that their department has closed the southern side for about 45 minutes to an hour.

She said State Highway Patrol was on site to make the physical closure and remained on site. According to Fuller, “cars pulled up on the side of the roadway and people got out of their cars to collect the money.”

“We have no idea how it fell out of a car from a truck we don’t know,” she said.

It was also unknown whether the money was real or counterfeit.

According to a sergeant from the sheriff’s office, there have been no reports of local businesses missing money, the news outlet reported.

17 hours ago

