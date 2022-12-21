Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl

SAINT ARMAND, NY (NEWS10) — Four individuals were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stoppage led to the seizure of more than 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.

On December 20, around 3 p.m., troopers attempted to locate Bombard who had an active warrant on the bench. Police say they were approaching Bombard’s last known address when they saw a Honda Civic leave the area with passengers inside. Police say they have identified Bombard as a passenger.

Troopers held a traffic stop on Academy Way and took Bombard into active command custody. Police also identified the driver as Simpson, who was reportedly driving with a revoked license. The police obtained permission and searched the car.

Police say they found a large amount of narcotics in the car, including more than 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl, containing about 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine. All four were taken to Ray Brook State Police for processing. All four were prosecuted and charged with possession of narcotics.

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Simpson also received traffic fines for an aggravated second-degree unlicensed operator, an unlicensed operator and no inspection.

They will all be held at the Essex County Jail on Wednesday awaiting arraignment.