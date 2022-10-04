Trading of Twitter shares is HALTED after rising by 13 percent ahead of Musk takeover

<!–

Trading in Twitter shares was halted today after a 13 percent rise on expectations that Elon Musk would close his $43 billion deal to take over the company.

On Tuesday morning, Musk took to Twitter in a letter proposing to buy the company for $54.20 per share — his original offer.

Bloomberg reported on the offer, citing people close to the deal.

At the opening bell, shares were at $42.90, but rose to $49.99 at 12.02 – around the same time Bloomberg published its report.

Now trading has been halted to prevent them from rising further in light of the news.

