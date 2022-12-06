Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Economy

Trading business icap to host 30th annual Charity Day

by Jacky
Icap hosts 30th Annual Charity Day: Trading activity has raised over £155 million for charities since 1993

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

published:

[noscript_1]

Icap is organizing its 30th annual Charity Day for charities today.

Each year, the trading company holds a day when 100 percent of its earnings and broker commissions are donated to charitable causes.

Since its inception in 1993, Icap’s Charity Day has raised more than £155 million for around 1,700 charities.

Deal makers: Patrons such as England football manager Gareth Southgate and model Jodie Kidd (pictured with Southgate) have joined icap brokers

Patrons such as the Prince of Wales, football manager Gareth Southgate and model Jodie Kidd have joined Icap’s brokers to broker deals with clients.

This year’s celebrities include TV personalities Ant and Dec on behalf of The Prince’s Trust, presenter Gaby Roslin for Alzheimer’s Research UK, comedian Keith Lemon representing Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, and boxer David Haye on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK.

Estate agent Will Ferguson said: “You do get some weird looks going in on Charity Day dressed in a dirndl – it doesn’t look good on a middle-aged man like me – but it’s well worth it when you see the difference that makes a day.’

