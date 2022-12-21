Tradies use belt to save man with severed foot

A pair of tradesmen used a belt to save an elderly man’s life after a car crash in western Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.

The man in his 80s severed his right foot when he got out of a car and pressed his other foot on the accelerator, NSW Ambulance said.

Two tradies who were also on Thistle Way, a residential back street in Blacktown, saved the man’s life.

“Fortunately, there were two craftsmen who stood on the street and managed to use their belts as a tie

tourniquet,” said NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Marshall.

“When we arrived, we fitted two more turnstiles. The actions of the cronies undoubtedly helped to save the patient’s life.