Tradies use belt to save man with severed foot

A pair of tradesmen used a belt to save an elderly man’s life after a car crash in western Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.
The man in his 80s severed his right foot when he got out of a car and pressed his other foot on the accelerator, NSW Ambulance said.
Two tradies who were also on Thistle Way, a residential back street in Blacktown, saved the man’s life.
“Fortunately, there were two craftsmen who stood on the street and managed to use their belts as a tie
tourniquet,” said NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Marshall.
“When we arrived, we fitted two more turnstiles. The actions of the cronies undoubtedly helped to save the patient’s life.
“It appears the patient was trying to get out of his car and didn’t realize the vehicle was still moving… he somehow put the vehicle back in gear and put his left foot on the accelerator, causing the car over his right foot.”
The Careflight helicopter was called to the incident, but the man was taken by road to Westmead Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.