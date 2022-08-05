Tradies asked woman ‘how much for a massage’ when she moved her car

A young woman has revealed the scary moment when two tradies asked her “how much did she charge for a full body massage” right after knocking on her front door.

Lisa Sun posted a video on TikTok saying she felt “very vulnerable” after the incident involving the two men who had come to her street to cut down the trees.

The couple went door to door asking people to pull over their cars.

“I told them it was my sister’s car and she wouldn’t be home until five and didn’t have any spare keys,” she said.

Lisa Sun Says Visiting Traditions Made Her Feel Uncomfortable After ‘Looking At Her From Head To Toe’ Before Asking How Much A Massage Would Cost

“So they decided to cut down the tree after all,” she added.

Lisa decided to go outside to ‘TikTok them’ in case her sister’s car was damaged when the conversation took a sharp turn.

“The guy looks at me from head to toe and says ‘how much does a massage cost,'” she said, explaining that there is a Thai massage place “around the corner.”

She told them she didn’t know and the man, who had a neck tattoo, replied, “Oh, you’re not with them,” looking at Lisa, making her uncomfortable.

“And then I locked both my front doors,” she said grimly to the camera.

People rallied behind her in the comments.

‘Well, there’s a lot going wrong there. Absolutely not okay,” said one woman.

The woman said she felt uncomfortable after interacting with the men – stock image

“I would definitely lock my windows too,” added another.

In the comments, Lisa revealed that her neighbor had come out and talked to her, which made her feel safer.

“Felt a little vulnerable right after that, but it’s okay. My neighbor came out and I told him and he was so good at it,” she said.