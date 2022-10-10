Tradie reveals how bullying almost made him leave his bricklayer apprenticeship in construction

<!–

An experienced bricklayer has revealed how bullying and offers of drugs in lieu of pay almost made him give up his apprenticeship.

Robert Dunne, from Melbourne, said in his first stint in a workplace at 16, he was asked to carpool with another traditionalist who wanted to smoke marijuana before driving.

“At lunch time we’d go back to his house and he’d smoke bongs and I’d wait for him in the car and then we’d go back to work,” he shared. A Current Affair.

He said he told his father what happened and then left the apprenticeship and went back to school.

Research shows only around 55.7 per cent of construction apprentices in Australia complete their training and many leave to find another job (file image)

He returned to the trade later and completed his apprenticeship with another company on the Mornington Peninsula.

But Mr Dunne said he remained concerned about the cavalier attitude of some in the industry.

‘I wouldn’t do it again. It would not be something I would encourage young people to do because of the lack of job security,” he said.

‘We have primary school teachers who are very heavily regulated and have a lot of checks on them, but we have grown men who take drugs and drink [and] drive and they also teach people how to build houses,’ he said.

TikTok videos show Mr Dunne’s problem was not unique, as clips of senior traders trolling their apprentices flooded the platform.

In one video, a traditionalist sprays his apprentice’s hair with spray paint, and in another, a tiling apprentice turns on the water and drenches him.

Robert Dunne (pictured) said he almost quit the bricklaying trade after a negative experience on his first apprenticeship

Data from the National Center for Vocational Training Research show that only 55.7 percent of those who start apprenticeships complete them.

In 2021, just 77,000 apprentices across the country completed their training, the lowest number for more than 20 years.

A report by The McKell Institute published last month found that bullying and wage theft were the main reasons apprentices left.

The ‘Working, learning: Better supporting Victorian apprentices on the job’ report found most people were unaware there was a state apprenticeship regulator and that complaints to the agency were in single digits each year.

“We are in the midst of a skills shortage and yet almost half of the people taking apprenticeships do not complete their courses,” said Michael Buckland of the McKell Institute.

‘We need all the bricklayers we can get, so the fact that people don’t see bricklaying as a viable profession is a real concern.’