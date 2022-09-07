Tradie Jack Palmer cracked his skull after suffering a seizure but no one stopped to help

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young father and trader has shared his ‘disappointment’ that he was not helped by passers-by after he suffered a seizure and fractured his skull on a suburban road strewn with cars.

Jack Palmer, 31, stopped his car on a residential street in South Townsville, Queensland after he began to feel ‘very strange’ and suffered from sweating, dizziness and light-headedness.

Fortunately, he did so with mere seconds left when Mr. Palmer reached for the driver’s door and fell unconscious, shooting his head forward into the bitumen below.

“The last thing I remember was holding my driver’s door and the next thing I woke up in the middle of the street with blood pouring from the back of my head,” he said.

Unfortunately, despite waking up to cars whizzing past his head, no one stopped or came to his rescue until his colleague Bill saw him and called an ambulance.

Mr. Palmer, owner of JLP Lawn and Garden, doesn’t really know how long he lay in the street before help arrived, and he shudders at the thought of what would have happened if Bill hadn’t.

Mr. Palmer suffers from a rare form of arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins. It disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.

He has regular brain haemorrhages and knows how to deal with them when symptoms start to manifest, but seizures were just something he’d once dealt with — and he’d been asleep at the time.

“That was also difficult, because I hadn’t been awake before the attack, so I wasn’t really aware of what the hunch was,” he told the publication.

“I panicked when I thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was the strangest feeling.’

Since that episode, Mr. Palmer has had a number of other seizures, the latest just last Monday, meaning he has now been formally diagnosed with epilepsy.

This means that he is no longer legally allowed to drive and is dependent on his girlfriend Emily, who has since become an employee of his company, to transport him around.

The young merchant, who is the father of a five-year-old girl, is hopeful that a new operation called Gamma Knife radiation surgery may hold the key to getting his life back on track.

But even if doctors allow him to continue with it, he won’t know the final results for three years.

For now, Mr. Palmer is just taking each day as it comes and spending time with his daughter and partner.