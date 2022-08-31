Tradie fatally stabbed in Melbourne: Carpenter Cam Smith,Jack Ledlin

Enmity between the two couples goes back to a ‘stolen’ beer 11 months earlier

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An 11-month-old argument over a stolen beer could have caused the tragic death of a young tradie in front of his ex-girlfriend, a Melbourne court has heard.

Carpenter Cam Smith, 26, died within minutes of being reportedly stabbed in the heart by Jack Ledlin on the evening of November 25, 2020 near Seaford train station in southeastern Melbourne.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Victorian Supreme Court heard that Mr Smith and his ex-girlfriend, who had split months earlier but remained friends, were walking to Seaford beach after eating pizza together nearby when an altercation broke out.

Carpenter Cam Smith, 26, died within minutes of being stabbed in the heart

Ledlin, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the more serious charge of murder.

Prosecutor Jane Warren told the court that Ledlin and his girlfriend, Scarlett Taylor, began abusing Mr Smith and his girlfriend when the last couple walked past them after dinner.

Ms Warren said Ms Taylor called Mr Smith’s ex-girlfriend a “slut” and a “fat bitch”, while Ledlin said “f**k you” to Mr Smith and told him to “walk on”.

The prosecution said Ms Taylor began abusing the pair as a result of a dispute at a New Year’s Eve party 11 months earlier in 2019, when Ms Taylor and the alleged victim’s ex-girlfriend argued over a “stolen drink”.

Jack Ledlin Pleaded Guilty to Manslaughter, But Not Guilty of Murder in the Death of Cam Smith

Ledlin and Mrs Taylor were in the company of two other men, the court heard, and had been drinking on the beach when the fight broke out.

Footage first played in court on Wednesday showed Ledlin waving at Mr. Smith with a knife in his hand, before Mr. Smith fell to the ground amid piercing female screams.

A woman places a floral tribute at the monument erected in Melbourne’s southeastern suburb of Seaford to the deceased Cam Smith in 2020

Ms Warren said the wound punctured Mr Smith’s left and right ventricles and fractured his sternum, and said he was dead when an ambulance arrived, despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Attorney Michael McGrath said the trial would come down to a matter of intent.

“Just because you caused someone’s death doesn’t mean you had murderous intent,” Mr McGrath told the jury.

More people come to pay their respects to Cam Smith at the memorial in Melbourne’s Seaforth suburb

“It was only through coming to the rescue of a friend that Mr. Ledlin got involved,” he said.

The trial, for Justice Ross Champion, is expected to last until Monday.