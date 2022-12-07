Tradie falls off roof in Bellevue Hill construction site, Sydney’s east, as two men are arrested

Tradie, 44, fell four meters from a roof at a construction site in Bellevue Hill

A tradie has been rushed to hospital after he fell four meters from a roof during an alleged altercation with two of his co-workers.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney at 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

A man was carried from a Bellevue Hill construction site on a stretcher after he fell four meters from the roof.

NSW Police confirmed that two men, aged 41 and 45, have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified.

The photos show a shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace around him.

A ladder was also seen leaning against the roof.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

A neighbor claimed that he saw a ‘blow on the roof’ of the house.

The construction company has been contacted for comment.

Two men were arrested after police were called following reports of an assault.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.