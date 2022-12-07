Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Tradie falls off roof in Bellevue Hill construction site, Sydney’s east, as two men are arrested
News

Tradie falls off roof in Bellevue Hill construction site, Sydney’s east, as two men are arrested

by Jacky
written by Jacky
A man was carried from a Bellevue Hill construction site on a stretcher after he fell four meters from the roof.

Tradies at war: A wild fight between builders breaks out on one of the most expensive streets in Australia, and one of them falls off the roof of the construction site

  • Tradie, 44, fell four meters from a roof at a construction site in Bellevue Hill
  • Two men, ages 41 and 45, have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.
  • The man sustained injuries to his torso and shoulder and is in stable condition.

By Eliza McPhee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:40, 7 December 2022 | Updated: 04:40, 7 December 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tradie has been rushed to hospital after he fell four meters from a roof during an alleged altercation with two of his co-workers.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney at 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

A man was carried from a Bellevue Hill construction site on a stretcher after he fell four meters from the roof.

A man was carried from a Bellevue Hill construction site on a stretcher after he fell four meters from the roof.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney at 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney at 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

Emergency services were called to a construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney at 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

NSW Police confirmed that two men, aged 41 and 45, have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified.

The photos show a shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace around him.

A ladder was also seen leaning against the roof.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

A neighbor claimed that he saw a ‘blow on the roof’ of the house.

The construction company has been contacted for comment.

Two men were arrested after police were called following reports of an assault.

Two men were arrested after police were called following reports of an assault.

Two men were arrested after police were called following reports of an assault.

The photos show a shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace around him.

The photos show a shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace around him.

The photos show a shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace around him.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

The man was taken to San Vicente Hospital in stable condition.

The man was taken to San Vicente Hospital in stable condition.

The man was taken to San Vicente Hospital in stable condition.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

When will you finally get some relief from...

Palace staff are ‘furious’ over Harry and Meghan’s...

Bali Bombing Mastermind Umar Patek Paroled: Australian Survivor...

US Supreme Court Hears Case to Determine Election...

Charles and William ‘Will Respond Firmly to Any...

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Despicable failure to crack unions

Sydney fortune teller accused of scamming thousands of...

Urgent package delivery scam warning: These are the...

Mel Hammond: American Girl Author Accused of Encouraging...

Grace Tame reveals the truth behind the smiling...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More