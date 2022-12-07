Tradie falls off roof after brawl in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill

A couple of men were seen fighting on the roof before the man fell to the ground.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a tradie plummeting four meters from a roof, after a fight between three co-workers came to a head on top of the house they were working on.

Emergency services were called to the construction site on Old South Head Road, on Bellevue Hill in eastern Sydney, around 12pm on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

The poignant vision shows the wild scene with the three men in high visibility locked in an altercation throwing punches.

As the wild fight continues, a 44-year-old man falls from the roof and jumps to the ground.

A 44-year-old man had fallen from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

NSW Police confirmed that two men, aged 41 and 45, have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified.

The other two men then climb down from the roof as other construction workers who witnessed the chaos rushed to help.

Photos of the seen show the injured shirtless man being carried out on a stretcher with a neck brace.

A ladder was also seen leaning against the roof.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

A neighbor claimed that he saw a ‘blow on the roof’ of the house.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the construction company for comment.

The injured man is taken out of the place on a stretcher, shirtless and with an orthopedic collar