Traders, investment bankers, law and mining graduates demanding six-figure salaries after university

Graduates demand up to $350,000 in salary as companies fight to get their hands on the best and brightest employees just weeks after they graduate from college.

Those who complete college as doctors, dentists, software engineers, and stock traders can get exorbitant six-figure salaries and can also expect a ton of extra bonuses and benefits.

Australia faces a dire skills shortage and a struggling labor market, as the two-year hangover from our strict border closures has seen many backpackers flee the country and migrants return slowly.

The sheer amount of jobs on the market – with fewer people to fill them – has left the balance of power in the hands of job seekers.

Graduates in medicine, dentistry and technology have a salary of up to $350,000 (stock image)

Large recruiters are now expanding their entry-level programs by offering high salaries and perks as smaller players try to attract degree holders as well, the Australian Financial Review reported.

Jeffrey Duncan, the co-founder of Prosple, a site that advertises graduate positions and internships, said he was shocked at the high salaries for graduates in 2022.

“I’ve never seen salaries soar in a year,” he said.

“Top employers in traditionally high-paying sectors have taken it to a new level in the past 12 months.”

He crunched some numbers with the publication, explaining that the “most sought-after graduates” secured $350,000 as traders and $200,000 as investment bankers.

Mr Duncan said salaries for graduate jobs in mining, oil and gas were also nothing to scoff at, reaching $145,000.

Law graduates could also demand up to $130,000, while those in technology could ask for $120,000 and management consulting salaries up to $115,000.

But alongside traders and investment bankers, the highest-paying graduate positions are doctors and dentists.

A job search by Daily Mail Australia showed that medical practices regularly offer salaries between $200,000 and $400,000.

For people in the medical field, practices usually require novice doctors and dentists to relocate.

Medical practices offer lucrative salary packages for entry-level doctors and dentists. However, those who take on the roles will have to move

Jeffrey Duncan, the co-founder of Prosple, said traders pay $350,000 and investment bankers pay $200,000 in salaries (stock image)

The tech industry also offers entry-level positions with six-figure salaries, with software engineers among the highest earners.

Data collected for the Australian showed that annual graduate salaries for the top 10 tech companies range from $147,000 to $350,000.

Jane Street tops the list, offering a salary of $350,000 for a software engineer graduate, nearly six times the average salary of an Australian worker.

Optiver and IMC are each paying $250,000 for the same position, while Akuna Capital, Atlassian and Google are all offering $200,000.

A freshman product manager at Microsoft can look forward to a salary of $187,000, while software engineer salaries at Canva start from $173,000

Rounding out the top 10 is Amazon, which offers $153,000 for a software engineer graduate, while a business analyst graduate offers Kearney $147,000.

A gym membership, weekly massages, daily breakfast, lunch, an annual company outing, a work-from-home allowance, and a competitive relocation package are some of the benefits in Optiver’s graduate software developer job description.

The company also offers internship pay packages of up to $175,000, plus benefits, and says its attractive salaries reflect the demand for graduates’ skills and expertise.