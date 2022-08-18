Trader Joe’s closed its beloved NYC wine shop ‘after workers threatened to unionize’

Workers at Trader Joe’s beloved wine store in New York City’s Union Square say the discount supermarket chain decided to shut them down after threatening unions, as did thousands of other workers across the county.

The wine shop was a firm favorite among New Yorkers who for more than 15 years have been willing to grit their teeth through the long lines at the register to buy their favorite wines at discount prices.

That was until earlier this month, when a thin message appeared on the store’s doors saying the store was closed for good.

Employees of the shuttered shop are now telling The Huffington Post that they planned to unite and were days away when the store closed its doors.

Of the 30 employees, 22 had voted to form a union.

Trader Joe’s urged DailyMail.com that the reason for the closure was that the store was “underperforming.”

Doubtful New Yorkers asked how that was possible, when there were often queues at the door.

“It is completely to stop the union effort before it can start. My regulars are angry.

“It makes us look very bad. It makes [the company] it looks bad to have their employees work like this without notice,” said Jonathan Reuning, 63.

They hope this stops other employees from doing the same as us Rob Bradlea, employee of TJ .’s wine shop

He worked for the company for five years.

Now the staff says they no longer have a job.

Some of the staff said it was to deter employees in other stores from similar efforts.

“They hope this stops other employees from doing what we do,” said Rob Bradlea, another wine store employee.

An employee of the adjacent grocery store told DailyMail.com Thursday morning that the reason for the closure was landlord NYU.

They said they had been told by executives that NYU was stopping the store from selling liquor — for which they are licensed.

“They don’t want us to sell liquor, but we’re licensed to do so, so we’re going somewhere we can do that,” said the employee, who gave her name only as Elizabeth.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s told DailyMail.com: “Trader Joe’s respects our crew’s right to support a union – or not. Our decision to close the Union Square wine store was the result of a long-term evaluation of how best to optimize our one and only license to sell wine in New York State and best meet the needs of our grocery store customers in the United States. the neighbourhood.

After running a poorly performing wine store for 15 years and planning for a busy Christmas season, we’ve decided the best way forward is to support our Union Square supermarkets using the space previously owned by the wine shop was taken. For our loyal wine store customers, we are actively looking for another location to sell wine in New York and we look forward to welcoming you to our new TJ’s wine store as soon as possible.”

It may be that executives still wanted to expand into larger premises and were bound by a New York state law that prohibits businesses from owning more than one wine or liquor store.

Pro-union activists demonstrate in New York City last month, accusing CEO Howard Schultz of anti-union efforts

Union supporters demonstrate against Starbucks’ anti-union stance at a 2021 demonstration in New York City

The store lease is still owned by the company and will now be used as a sort of fulfillment center for the adjacent supermarket.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union is now preparing to take action against Trader Joe’s for what has been called “blatant and blatant” union breakdown.

“By closing this store abruptly, it is clear that Trader Joe’s is engaging in an illegal union breakdown technique that has been used by other national companies that run their own campaigns, such as Starbucks and Amazon,” the union said in a statement.

The staff’s efforts mimic others of employees at Starbucks, Google, Amazon and Apple.

Those big companies resist the efforts of the workforce to organize.

This week, Starbucks asked the National Union Labor Board to stop workers from casting their ballots for their union elections.

Experts say it has to do with a combination of a COVID-19 pandemic that is frightening workers about their rights, the cost of living crisis and a stimulating message from Joe Biden, who promised the ‘most pro-union president ever’ to become.