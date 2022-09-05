Trade policy will not determine the future of globalisation

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Monday

Welcome to my first appearance in the Trade Secrets newsletter since late July. In case you missed them, the two excellent mid-term issues from Financial Times colleagues are here (the great Edward White on optimism about fisheries subsidies) and here (the magnificent Andy Bounds on how US climate policy became trade policy and a transatlantic arguing about cars).

Not a big surprise about the two (related) themes that emerged this summer and that we will be looking at from different angles in the coming months. One is climate change, the impact of which is underlined by the current horrors in Pakistan and the droughts around the world. The other is what the now rapidly emerging energy shock means for globalization. Since you’re asking, here’s my column from last week on how energy self-sufficiency and energy security are not the same thing.

As always I’m at alan.beattie@ft.com and my Twitter DMs are open at @alanbeattie for hints, tips, special requests, offers to pay my London gas bills this winter, thermal glove knitting patterns and so on. Today mapped waters looks at how Russia’s energy shortage is complicating Europe’s struggle with inflation.

The forces trying to control governments

Today’s newsletter will outline the broad themes of what I’ll likely be writing about in the coming months – although let’s face it, the remarkable ability of the world’s governments, weather systems and malicious pathogens to push globalization off course means it’s difficult is to make solid plans.

The time was, back before Covid-19 and after, the trade issue was more closely related to trade policy makers enforcing trade policy, or so you would have thought from a lot of (let’s face it, not always lavish) media coverage it got. And to be fair, in the real world there were often not that many policies that would make much of a difference. Multilateral trade agreements that never materialized, bilateral and regional agreements that often didn’t make much of a difference when they did, lots of legal fights over anti-dumping in mature industries like steel and so on.

Well, there’s quite a lot of substantive traditional trade policy left now: Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, which President Joe Biden just announced, will largely remain in place indefinitelythe US requirements for local electric vehicle content, the EU adopting a series of unilateral measures against allegedly subsidized, dumped or unethical imports, the struggle for Asia-Pacific’s dominance with the CPTPP and so on – not to mention the blackly entertaining sideshow of the UK’s hapless Conservative party finding out what Brexit that a bunch of them fervently voted for actually means.

But the real action in globalization that is more broadly defined today is not trade policy as such: Even extraordinary interventions like Trump’s trade war with China have not been as catastrophic as you might have thought. More important are the direct effects of events in the real world, especially the business cycle, climate change and energy shortages, and the side effects of governments setting policy in other areas.

The huge real-world shock in the near future is the coming economic crisis. Obviously, this is likely to be bad for trade in the near term, at least in commodities. Imports have traditionally fallen much further during a recession than overall growth. On the other hand, as we will explore in future newsletters, the world saw major inflationary recession crises in the 1970s and 1980s, which did not stop the medium-term march of globalization. Even the massive collapse of the commodity trade during the financial crisis in 2008, and then again in the first year of the Covid pandemic, has not reversed the post-Cold War wave of globalization.

Climate change in its various manifestations also has the potential to directly affect trade and globalization in the medium term. But it is not at all clear which direction it will go when it comes to increasing or decreasing cross-border trade. As my esteemed colleague Helen Thomas points out, cargo ships unable to navigate the dried-up Rhine or Danube will focus the mind on the threat of reliance on shipping. Companies may want to shorten supply chains accordingly. On the other hand, if unreliable crops cause shortages in densely populated food-importing countries, they will have to import more instead of less.

Similarly, one might hypothesize that higher energy prices and thus transportation costs will reduce the yields of long-distance trade in low-profit goods, lead to shorter supply chains and production pullbacks. But on the other hand, as European manufacturers have discovered, more expensive fuel can also encourage the offshoring of energy-intensive goods such as bicycle parts to Asia, where electricity costs are generally lower.

On the policy side, explicit trade-related actions such as the electric vehicle credits in Biden’s big climate change bill are important. But a massive spending program designed to put the US at the forefront of renewable technology is a much broader problem for the global economy in the long run than the specific trade-oriented aspects. (Also, it’s much less likely to be a bad idea.)

Similarly, there are efforts to put trade policy at the service of geopolitics, including a comprehensive US and EU sanctions regime, and there is much talk of governments encouraging their companies to “friendshore,” that is, build supply chains with political allies. But in reality, the geopolitical developments likely to influence corporate decisions in the medium term are much more fundamental. The biggest thing the US can do to influence the configuration of supply chains in Asia-Pacific is overwhelmingly protect Taiwan from even a credible threat of Chinese military incursion, not fiddling with signing small contracts. regulatory cooperation deals with it with its allies.

Globalization is too important to be left to governments, and the future of trade is definitely too important to be left to policymakers. We have a much more robust global trading system than the often weak or erroneous response of governments deserves. Let’s see if we can keep it.

The big economic news item this week is the decision of the European Central Bank’s rate setting committee on how far and how quickly the eurozone’s monetary policy should be tightened. The expectation is an aggressive move, with the benchmark deposit rate increasing to 0.75 percent.

Central to this issue is trade, or rather the collapse of trade through the conflict in Ukraine. The main cause of the increase in inflation is the sharp rise in wholesale gas prices in Europe, fueled by the restriction of gas supplies by Russia.

Russia’s decision to indefinitely suspend natural gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline terrified markets and pushed the euro to its 20-year low against the dollar. This complex problem will not go away easily and the solutions are likely to be painful. (Jonathan Moules)

The academician Richard Baldwin, the globalization genius, has embarked on an epic multi-part assessment of the state of the phenomenon, which starts here (and which I will come back to).

Former US Treasury international financial guru Mark Sobel says in a lengthy post for FT Alphaville that the global architecture for resolving sovereign bankruptcies is messy (as I noted here in July), but major reform is not coming. , so better deal with it as it is. He is most likely right.

The EU is going to make it much more difficult for Russian travelers to get visas, at the request of central and eastern member states. There is already political tension with Turkey after a sharp rise in the event of refusals of Turkish visa applications for the Schengen zone with free movement within the EU.

US Ambassador to Japan (and former chief of staff to Barack Obama) Rahm Emanuel muses about the next era of globalization.

My former student politician contemporary Liz Truss will almost certainly be announced today as the UK’s new Prime Minister, and as the FT’s excellent post-Brexit British newsletter indicates here, she is surrounded by a bunch of ideological deregulators and sovereignists whose ideas are somewhat contrary to business reality.

