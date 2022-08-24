Tracy Morgan is every bit the doting dad as he is arm-in-arm with daughter for Kelly Clarkson Show

<!–

He is one of the most famous comedians in the world.

But Tracy Morgan’s most rewarding role is that of a doting father.

The 53-year-old actor had a big smile on his face when he arrived arm in arm with nine-year-old daughter Maven on Wednesday morning for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Maven seemed to be in a good mood just like her funny dad as she also flashed a big smile when she arrived for the TV appearance.

Tracy looked casually cool in a blue corduroy short-sleeved shirt, along with white low-top Nike sneakers.

He accessorized with two diamond-encrusted platinum bracelets.

His daughter donned a white dress with matching flats.

relaxed: The 53-year-old comedian looked casually cool in a combination of blue corduroy short-sleeved shirt and shorts, along with white Nike low-top sneakers

Morgan has a total of four children as he shares three children with ex-wife Sabrina Morgan whom he married while they were still in high school in 1987.

The couple had three sons — Gitrid, 36, Malcolm, 34, and Tracy Jr., 30 — before filing for divorce in 2009, after being separated for more than eight years.

The comedian then had Maven in 2013 with his second wife, model Megan Wollover, whom he married in August 2015.

Daddy’s Girl: Tracy and Maven will be featured at The ESPYS in New York in July 2021

Their intimate wedding ceremony took place 14 months after he had to fight for his life in a horrific crash on a New Jersey highway.

It was June 2014 when a Walmart semi-trailer driver on his limousine crashed into the New Jersey Turnpike, killing a man and seriously injuring two of his friends.

Morgan would survive, but his injuries forced him to relearn to stand, sit and walk.

Case in point: The comedian had Maven in 2013 with his second wife, model Megan Wollover, whom he married in August 2015, just 14 months after a horrific crash on a New Jersey highway left him fighting for his life. The former couple are seen together in January 2019

Moran and Wollover’s relationship would also end in a heartbreaking divorce in July 2020.

“This is a challenging time for all concerned, so I ask that you respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time, as reported by USA today.

In addition to SNL (1996-2003), Morgan’s resume also includes 30 Rock (2006-2013, 2020) and his current appearance as Tray Barker in the TBS comedy The Last OG, which he also executive produces along with Jordan Peele and Keenen Ivory Wayans.