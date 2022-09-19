Tracy Grimshaw remarks how the Queen’s ‘long’ funeral march was ‘exhausting’ for King Charles, 73

Tracy Grimshaw made the bizarre suggestion that King Charles, 73, must have been so “exhausted” after the Queen’s funeral that he may have taken a “nap in the car” on the way to his mother’s funeral.

The veteran journalist was co-hosting Nine’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral with Peter Overton at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday when she began to wonder aloud about the new monarch’s physical well-being.

Her musings came at the end of the lengthy funeral procession, which ran for 40 minutes overtime, with Her Majesty’s first-born appearing almost overcome with grief.

As the royal family began to climb into cars to head to Windsor, the nine presenters claimed that King Charles – who has ‘the weight of the world on his shoulders’ – has been ‘worryingly busy’ at royal events over the past few days.

“He had a state reception last night for many of the world leaders and dignitaries who came to the funeral today and now I wonder what the conversation is like in the car,” Grimshaw said.

‘It’s probably quiet. They’re probably just completely exhausted, and maybe they’ll have a little nap in the car.’

Tracy Grimshaw co-hosted Nine’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral with Peter Overton (pictured together) at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday

King Charles was almost completely overcome with emotion at his mother’s funeral on Monday (pictured with his wife, Camilla)

Overton chimed in with a few suggestions for what the royal family might discuss as he rolled towards the funeral: ‘How’s it going? Are you feeling well?’ he suggested.

He reminded viewers that the royal family are ‘normal people’, recalling similar remarks made by British royal expert Dickie Arbiter.

‘[Dickie] said they are a family and we might have them somewhere else and think they react and act differently around each other but I’m sure they have very similar conversations as we all do after moments like this .’

“This is just a moment that is much bigger and bigger than anything we will ever experience.”

The bizarre exchange marked the second awkward moment during Nine’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

Grimshaw began to wonder what the royals were talking about in the car (pictured: Catherine Princess of Wales with her children, George and Charlotte)

Prince Charles looks tearful as an emotional Prince Harry looks away from the Queen’s coffin at the end of the funeral

Earlier in the evening, the couple failed to recognize British Prime Minister Liz Truss as she got out of the car ahead of the service – describing her as a ‘minor royal’ instead.

“So, this is a significant motorcade, we’re told now,” said Overton, watching Mrs. Truss step out of the car before the service.

‘Come with us as we try to identify who is getting out of the car. This is of course under police escort. I would suggest that maybe this is royalty, Tracy.

‘Difficult to identify. Maybe minor royals, members of … I can’t identify them at this time …’

Viewers at home took to social media to call them out on the blunder.

‘Good job Peter Overton. Didn’t know the new PM,’ one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw having no idea who Liz Truss – the new British Prime Minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen’s funeral was so *awkward*.’

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Mrs Truss and jokingly asked if she was the mayor of Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, or a ‘minor royal’.

‘Hi Tracy Grimshaw, can you help me with who this is? Is it the local mayor of Reykjavík or is it a lesser royal?’

Moments later, Overton issued a correction.

Mrs Truss (pictured before the funeral on Monday) was the last world leader to be pictured with the Queen in her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died

The Queen left Westminster Abbey for the last time after her state funeral on Monday

King Charles had made a tearful appearance at his mother’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which ended with two minutes’ silence, The Last Post and the national anthem.

The monarch also looked emotional as he waved as his mother left Wellington Arch in a hearse this afternoon.

In a day of pomp and poignant symbolism, grief was etched on the faces of Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch as her coffin was carried the monastery on a gun carriage.

Members of the royal family, including the king, marched poignantly behind, while others including the Princess of Wales, her children George and Charlotte and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all looked on at the crowds as they passed them in vehicles.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons handpicked by the Queen, who died 11 days ago.

The Queen left London for the last time amid moving scenes at Wellington Arch next to Hyde Park Corner

After the funeral, the coffin was carried on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations, as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to solemn funeral pyres or along the route.

Behind her coffin stood Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – who were followed by the monarch’s three grandsons, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

In a moving gesture, staff from Buckingham Palace stood outside the gates of the royal residence and watched as the late monarch was taken past for the last time.

After the departure of the coffin and the royal family, the bells of Westminster Abbey began to ring. The muted peal will continue throughout the afternoon, which only takes place after the funeral of a sovereign.

And applause and a spontaneous three cheers erupted as the Queen’s coffin passed the Albert Memorial in Kensington on its way to Windsor.

As the hearse drove off, flowers were thrown onto the road by members of the public watching from behind a fence.

Others waved Union flags as the fleet of vehicles drove past.