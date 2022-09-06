Tracy Grimshaw quits A Current Affair: Gordon Ramsay interview resurfaces

<!–

Tracy Grimshaw doesn’t like to suffer fools.

And there were few greater fools during her 17-year tenure as host of Channel Nine’s A Current Affair than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay, 55, had made a sarcastic comment about Grimshaw’s appearance after interviewing him on the program 13 years ago, and their feud later escalated by calling her a “fat lesbian pig.”

But Grimshaw’s response to his vicious attack showed she was the toughest woman on TV — proving why she’ll be sorely missed when she retires from ACA in November.

Ramsay, whose publicist had asked the show not to ask questions about his turbulent personal life at the time, teased Grimshaw with a comment about a mole on her face after recording their 2009 interview.

He compared it to “f**king Mount Etna” and asked if it was a “wart” when Grimshaw, clearly embarrassed, laughed awkwardly.

Ramsay made the comment after their chat, but while the cameras were still rolling, and was later unhappy when he saw his “throwaway line” aired on the show.

The foul-mouthed host of Kitchen Nightmares retaliated by assaulting Grimshaw in front of an audience of thousands during the Melbourne Good Food and Wine Show.

He called the veteran journalist a “fat pig” and a “lesbian” while showing a photo of a naked woman on hands and knees with a pig face, saying Grimshaw “should see Simon Cowell’s Botox doctor.”

Ramsay later apologized and tried to pass his comments on as a joke, explaining through his publicist that he had a great relationship with Grimshaw and Channel Nine.

Grimshaw gave a blistering response to A Current Affair, telling viewers, “This is not a business for the faint of heart, and neither am I.

“Despite what his publicist said, we don’t have a great relationship. We have no relationship at all.

“I’ve been in interviews with him because it’s entertaining and it’s my job.”

Grimshaw described Ramsay’s attack as hurtful and unfunny, calling him a bully and narcissist.

She also clarified that she was not a lesbian.

Grimshaw (pictured) had none of it and delivered a blistering on-air takedown

“I’m not going to pretend his comments didn’t hurt. I was absolutely miserable when I found out,” she said.

“He says it was a joke. Well, not to me or anyone who really cares about me.

“Really, I wonder how many people would laugh if they were effectively described as ‘an old ugly pig.’ How is that even funny?’

“Obviously Gordon thinks any woman who doesn’t find him attractive must be gay. for the record, I’m not and I’m not,” she continued.

Her feud with Ramsay resurfaced after Grimshaw surprised viewers Monday night by announcing that she would be stepping down as host of A Current Affair.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s top interviewers, the respected journalist has been head of the news program for 17 years.

She explained that she was “tired” after decades of shift work, insisting she had not been pushed out of a “boys’ club” on Channel Nine.