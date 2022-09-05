Tracy Grimshaw is leaving A Current Affair: A look back on her 40-year career

During her 17 years at the helm of Channel Nine’s A Current Affair, Tracy Grimshaw has grilled the big and the good — and had more than her fair share of spicy run-ins.

The veteran presenter, 62, shocked viewers Tuesday night when she announced she would be stepping down because she was “tired”, claiming she had not fallen victim to a “boys’ club” that wanted younger faces on screen.

Her brilliant career saw the TV journalist lighting up the screen for Channel Nine with prime ministers, A-list celebrities and abhorrent criminals for over 40 years.

She has covered everything from the collapse of the Beaconsfield mine to the Bali bombings and the Covid pandemic.

Daily Mail Australia looks back at some of Grimshaw’s most memorable moments in her stellar career spanning four decades.

Tracy Grimshaw (left) didn't miss it when she gave Scott Morrison (right) a piece of her thoughts on A Current Affair in May

Scott Morrison gutted

With elections just days away and the coalition trailing in the polls, Scott Morrison may have viewed his May performance in A Current Affair as a “soft interview” and a chance to regain some ground. .

But Grimshaw saw it very differently, delivering a scathing assessment of the then Prime Minister’s leadership qualities.

She didn’t mince words, describing what she saw as his numerous failures and embarrassing blunders as a leader.

“You said on Sunday you saved the country, (but) you didn’t hold a snake (during the bushfires), you didn’t get into picking tinny people from roofs (during the floods in NSW and Queensland), and you didn’t hours a day in PPE (personal protective equipment) in Covid-19 wards,” she said.

“You didn’t have enough vaccines, you didn’t get enough RAT tests, so we could finally have an interstate vacation for Christmas.

“Do you think you might be a little too excited about the part about saving the country?”

Mr Morrison managed to keep his composure before telling the excited Grimshaw that it was ‘a pretty long list you’ve been able to put together’.

Over the years, Grimshaw has also crossed swords with many other politicians, including former Prime Minister Bob Hawke and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

Gordon Ramsey being grilled

Famed chef Gordon Ramsey would never have gotten along with Grimshaw when they met each other before, but it was what happened after their meeting in June 2009 that showed who’s boss.

In front of an audience of thousands at a food and wine festival in Melbourne, Ramsay described the Channel Nine legend as “lesbian.”

He then showed a photo of a naked woman on her hands and knees with multiple breasts and the features of a pig.

“That’s Tracy Grimshaw,” he said. “I had an interview with her yesterday, holy c**p. She needs to see Simon Cowell’s botox doctor.”

Famous chef Gordon Ramsey (pictured left) confronted by Tracy Grimshaw (right) on A Current Affair in 2009

Ramsay went on to make more derogatory comments about Grimshaw at the festival.

She fired back by punching the celebrity chef during A Current Affair.

Gordon Ramsay made me promise not to ask about his private life on Friday. Then on Saturday he came on stage and made some very clear and uninformed innuendo about mine,” Grimshaw said.

“Obviously Gordon thinks any woman who doesn’t find him attractive must be gay. For the record, I’m not and I’m not.’

In May, Tracy Grimshaw (pictured) made headlines for a heated interview with Scott Morrison ahead of the federal election

Grimshaw’s mother was upset by the comments celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey made about her

Ramsey had upset Grimshaw’s mother with his comments.

“If you upset my mother, you’ll upset me too,” she said.

“She was upset that someone would attack me like that, so I thought, dammit, I’ll react to him a little bit,” she told Fairfax Radio at the time.

She also told her viewers on A Current Affair that the comments weren’t a joke, and that’s what Ramsey had tried to make them look like.

Tracy Grimshaw celebrated 40 years on Channel Nine last October.

Grimshaw’s biggest ACA interviews include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Celine Dion, and Sharon Stone, but she’s also told the stories of everyday people

“I really wonder how many people would laugh if they were effectively described as an old, ugly pig,” she said.

Grimshaw had considered not responding to Ramsay’s comments.

“But we all know that bullies thrive when no one hires them, and I won’t sit down and let an arrogant narcissist bully me.”

The Horse and the Rescue Helmet

In May 2015, the TV presenters said she would have died had she not worn a helmet when she was involved in a horse riding accident.

Grimshaw had to take two weeks off from ACA after being knocked unconscious when she was thrown from her horse, Wombat, at an estate in Arcadia in Sydney’s northwest.

“I got off the accident relatively lightly, partly because of good medical care, but mostly because of wearing a helmet,” she said on her return at the end of the show.

“I have no doubt I’d be dead without a helmet, so don’t ever ride without a helmet and don’t let your friends do it. It’s a life and death decision.’

Tracy Grimshaw is pictured on a stretcher being carried to a helicopter to be taken to a hospital after being thrown from a horse

The Channel Nine presenter is about to be placed aboard a helicopter. She writes that wearing a helmet saved her life after being thrown from a horse

Witnesses said the horse was frightened by a lawnmower and fled, knocking Grimshaw out of the saddle.

She landed heavily on her head and was unconscious for about 15 minutes, before a helicopter arrived and flew her to Westmead Hospital.

Grimshaw was released from the hospital the next morning and presented A Current Affair for seven more years, before announcing on September 5 that her time on the show was coming to an end.

On Monday, she said she had ridden horses all her adult life and “It’s just a shame that one prang became nationally known. I wish it wasn’t.

“I’ve literally ridden horses for 40 years, I don’t know, and all I’m asked is a prang. It’s not something I think about. It’s a shame it happened, I still have the horse, I’m still riding.’

Daily life

Over the years, Grimshaw has not only interviewed the rich and famous such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Celine Dion and Sharon Stone, but has also told the stories of everyday people.

However, she can’t pick one interview that stood out. “It’s almost like being asked to pick your favorite kid,” she said.

“They all have an impact. The most impactful interviews, and almost all of them, are people who find themselves in these extraordinary circumstances.

“They’re just ordinary people, they plod on, living their lives like all of us, doing normal things every day,” she said. Channel 9.

Todd Russell (left) and Brant Webb (right), survivors of the Beaconsfield mine collapse where they were trapped nearly a mile underground for two weeks, were interviewed by Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair

Todd Russell (pictured) was more than 900 meters underground when an earthquake caused the mine to collapse, trapping him and his colleague Brant Webb. The pair were underground for 14 days before finally roaming free in the early hours of May 9, 2006

One of those common people’s stories was about the Beaconsfield mine collapse in 2006.

“I spent two weeks when those two guys were underground and I didn’t even know those two guys (Brant Webb and Todd Russell),” she said.

And every night I went to bed thinking ‘they’re looking at the same rock face, it’s another day underground’, how would I be?

“I’d be a dribbling mess right now. I don’t even know how they keep it together. And finally I was able to ask them. So that’s pretty special.’

Grimshaw’s many fans will also long remember her as ‘pretty special’.