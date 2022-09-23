Tracy Grimshaw has help with her luggage as she jets back to Sydney

Presenter Tracy Grimshaw seemed relieved to be home when she landed at Sydney Airport on Friday.

She had had a gaffe during Channel Nine’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral earlier this week when she failed to recognize British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The 62-year-old wore a $600 Camilla shirt over a plain black T-shirt and pants as she walked to the airport parking lot.

Tracy, who also wore black and white Converse sneakers and a crossbody bag, got help from airport staff pushing her luggage through the terminal.

She ditched her usual long-haul TV glamor by going makeup-free.

The Nine veteran needed two trolleys for all her luggage after spending more than a week in England covering the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Louis Vuitton briefcase, valued at over $3,500, sat atop one of the trolleys.

It comes after Tracy and fellow senior Nine journalist Peter Overton were unable to identify Britain’s new leader as they commented on the Queen’s funeral Monday night.

When British Prime Minister Liz Truss got out of her car at Westminster Abbey, the two veteran broadcasters were left scratching their heads over who she was.

“So this is an important column, we are now told,” said Peter, 56.

He continued: “Come with us as we try to identify who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe minor members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

Viewers at home took to social media to speak out about the gaffe, prompting Peter to issue a correction moments later.

“I was told that Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, could be seen jumping out of the car in the distance. Thank you so much for that information,” he told viewers.

He then admitted to Nine co-stars Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and British royal expert Dickie Arbiter that their British guest might be better at spotting local famous faces.

Truss was the last world leader pictured alongside the Queen on her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died.

When British Prime Minister Liz Truss got out of her car at Westminster Abbey, the two veteran broadcasters were left scratching their heads over who she was. (Left: Peter Overton)