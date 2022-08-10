Tracy Grimshaw dramatically stops interview with Olivia Newton John’s’

Tracy Grimshaw was forced to abruptly end an interview with Olivia Newton-John’s niece after admitting she pushed her grieving relative “too much.”

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Tottie Goldsmith, 59, revealed that her aunt Olivia’s health had deteriorated in the days leading up to her death after battling breast cancer for decades and that she was “very thin and unwell” in the days leading up to her death.

The former Neighbors actress burst into tears when asked what Olivia was “most proud of” after more than eight minutes of intense grilling of Grimshaw.

“Hold on, you’re all right,” Grimshaw said after Goldsmith burst into tears.

Goldsmith replied that Newton-John was proud of her 36-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

“She loved her girl, her husband, and all of us so much. And the hospital, the work she did, but Chloe, she loved her girl so much.

“Chloe is doing really hard, but she’s great. I’ve had a lot of contact with her and she’s incredible.’

Grimshaw replied, “I’m going to let you go because I think I’ve probably forced this on you too much.”

The presenter of A Current Affair, however, asked one last question whether the family would accept Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews’ offer for a state funeral.

“We will do it on behalf of the family, but I think Australia needs it, she is so loved. I think our country needs it, so we’re going to accept it, but I’m not going to cry about that. I’m so sorry, it just happened today,” Tottie said, collapsing again.

“Honey, you can cry. I won’t make you cry anymore, but it’s good to see you, and it’s a terrible day,” Grimshaw concluded.

Earlier in the interview, Tottie revealed Olivia’s final days as the legendary singer’s health had deteriorated.

“It’s no shock, we know how sick she has been, especially in the past five days,” she told host Tracy Grimshaw of her passing.

Tottie went on to reveal her heartbreaking final moments with Olivia, continuing: “I couldn’t be in America on time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone to her ear… But he got me on FaceTime so I could see her.”

“I told her everything I had to say,” Tottie continued. “She left us… but I have a feeling she gets it.”

Tottie further reflected on Olivia’s decades-long battle with cancer.

“There was one day at the Olivia Newtown John Center and she was very thin and unwell and I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying’, and she said, ‘Plonker, I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life that I could ever have imagined.”‘

“She struggled with a lot of pain and it was a difficult road,” Tottie added.

“It wasn’t just the cancer that got her. It was other complications and being in a hospital with a very sensitive immune system.’

Tottie is best known for her turn in the pop group Chantoozies, which scored hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their songs Witch Queen, He’s Gonna Step On You Again, Wanna Be Up and Love the One You’re With.

Her father Brian Goldsmith, a well-known Melbourne nightclub owner and restaurateur, passed away in 2020. Her mother is Olivia’s sister, Rona.

Tottie appeared with her aunt at G’day USA in LA in 2020 – where Olivia spoke candidly about beating her cancer.

“Gosh, life is a gift and I’ve had a great life and I plan to continue with it and of course I want to help other people with cancer,” she told DailyMail.com in the January 2020 interview.

“I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want cancer to end in my life so other people don’t have to suffer.”

Olivia was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992, but announced she had overcome the cancer in 2013, the year after her Wellness Center first opened, but in May 2017, she was told that cancer had spread and had spread to her bones.

Reflecting on her struggle to beat the condition, she admitted, “I don’t see it as a struggle. I don’t think much about it, to be honest.

Denial is a very good thing and I’m getting stronger and better! I’m fine!…I feel great.’

She also admitted she had hope for her future, adding, “I’m winning it and living well with it and that’s how I see it.”

Newton-John also reflected on her joy in still being remembered for Grease more than four decades after its release.

She confessed: “We did something very special together. That movie is still loved.’

She recalled how caring co-star John Travolta was while filming the musical romance film.

When asked about her favorite memory on set, she replied, “His kindness to me. Then there was one scene in the movie – it was my close-up, when Rizzo pulls me forward in the bonfire scene – and in the middle of my shot he stopped it and came up to me and whispered in my ear, “I think you can better.”

“So that’s very generous. That an actor does that for another actor. I was not as experienced as him. He was very caring and sweet.’

At that same event, her lifelong friend Travolta praised her positive outlook on life despite her health problems.

He said, ‘Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her and I think she always looks at it from the glass half full and that’s her beautiful, natural approach to life and I think we should all do that.’

As a reminder, Newton-John’s Instagram was mostly made up of flashback posts from her entire career, but on April 18, the star shared a rare candid photo of herself beaming a smile next to a bed of sunflowers.

Olivia’s death was announced Monday morning by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages.