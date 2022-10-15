Tracey Neville reveals that she missed Man United’s comeback Champions League victory in 1999

<!–

Gary and Phil Neville’s sister, Tracey, has revealed that she missed the final moments of their Champions League win in 1999.

Manchester United faced Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich in the final of the competition at the Camp Nou with the aim of taking a historic triple win, having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, it looked as if their dreams would be shattered in the final minutes of the game as Mario Basler’s goal was sure to give the German side the win.

Teddy Sheringham headed United level after Mario Basler put Bayern Munich ahead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winning goal for United in the 93rd minute of the final

But a dramatic comeback in stoppage time with goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the Red Devils take the win in the most unlikely of ways.

Having played the full game, Gary helped United stay in the game and prevented Bayern from adding more to their first goal, while Phil remained an unused substitute.

United fans were in dreamland when their team put in a performance that hasn’t been matched in a Premier League since, but one fan was fast asleep, and it wasn’t just any fan, but Gary and Phil’s sister Tracey.

Tracey Neville missed her brothers Phill (left) and brother Gary (right) lift the trophy in Spain

The former England netball international and head coach has revealed that she was on tour in Australia and watching in the middle of the night due to the time difference, and as it seemed defeat was inevitable, she turned off the television.

The next day after discovering the truth about what had happened, she chose to pretend she saw the end of the game and has kept the reality a secret ever since.

That was until Tracey was asked what sports score she had discovered after the match during an appearance on BBC 5 Live Sport.

Tracey Neville (right) admitted on the radio that she had turned off the tele before the comeback

She said, “I’m actually ashamed to say this, but it must be May 26, 1999.

“Let me give you some perspective, I had been to every home and away game with Man United, I had been to every European leg, I was a real Man United fan.

“I was on tour in Australia and this match was of course in the early morning hours, and every loss hurt the family, it just made you sick.

“I remember going towards the end of the game and I forgot about Fergie’s time, and I thought, I can’t watch them lose. My father and mother will be distraught.

“I turned off the TV and went to sleep, but the worst part is that when I woke up, I had all these missed calls, and I pretended I’d seen the last three minutes.

Neville has kept the fact that she missed the final of the competition a secret for the past 23 years

“It was that breakfast moment when you go in and everyone says ‘what about United?’ and you’re like what I missed here.

“I thought they were taking the chance, and actually I quickly called my parents and pretended I’d been in the moment. I am ashamed.’

So far there has been no response from any of Tracey’s brothers, who will no doubt be shocked by their sisters’ admission.