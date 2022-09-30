Tracey Curro, ex-60 Minutes star who got Pauline Hanson to say please explain, charged with assault

The former 60 Minutes reporter was understood to have had a family dispute

The popular TV journalist who stunned Pauline Hanson into uttering her signature catchphrase has been charged with assault.

Tracey Curro, 59, was involved in an incident in north Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault.

Curro prompted Hanson to fire back with her immortal ‘Please explain’ phrase after asking the then rookie MP if she was ‘xenophobic’ during a 1996 60 Minutes interview.

Hanson’s response was met by Curro with a raised eyebrow and then jeered by viewers.

But it became such a cult soundbite that the One Nation leader eventually made it his trademark.

The former journalist allegedly assaulted another person in Ingham, believed to be a family member, the Courier mail reported.

The complainant is believed to be from Townsville.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto confirmed Curro was involved in a ‘family dispute’. He added that he is ‘trying to help’ in the matter.

Curro began her journalism career as a newsreader and presenter for Channel Ten in 1988 before working for Nine as a reporter and then moving to the ABC in 2005.

She returned to Ten as an occasional presenter on The Project in 2011.

Since then worked for Sustainability Victoria, executive recruiter SHK, then for Ambulance Victoria.

She was also a board member of Ovarian Cancer Australia and remains one of Victoria’s wartime Shrine of Remembrance.

Her LinkedIn profile, which lists her as living in Melbourne, says she is currently on “career break”.

Curro declined to comment on the alleged assault but is due to appear in court in Queensland over the matter.