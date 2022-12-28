Tracey Cox Reveals Top 10 Sex New Year’s Resolutions You MUST Keep

Yeah, making New Year’s resolutions is pretty pointless.

When February arrives, we have forgotten what they were, let alone stayed with them.

But that’s not to say you can’t benefit from thinking about what’s working in your life, what’s not, and trying more effective strategies to improve it.

Make 2023 your best sex year ever! – by adopting these 10 transformative resolutions.

A new year marks the opportunity to refresh your sex life… and Tracey Cox’s ten resolutions include being more playful between the sheets and initiating sex with a partner.

Initiate sex as much as your partner does

It’s one of the most significant changes you can make to your sex life. ‘He/she never initiates sex’ is always in the top three sexual complaints from couples.

If your partner is always the one to suggest sex, the message it sends is that you only have sex to please them.

Being the one who says, ‘What do you think?’ It lets them know that you think they are attractive and puts you in a position of power. Look at me! Now I’m the sexy one!

Worry less about frequency, more about quality

This is the most common mistake couples make when trying to improve their sex lives: they focus on frequency instead of quality.

A half-hour sex session once a fortnight that is fun and pleasurable will make them much happier than sticking to a mandatory regimen of three times a week sex.

Sexual satisfaction is not measured by the number of times you did it. It’s about mood, connection, and intimacy.

Another detrimental misconception…

Stop thinking that sex means intercourse

I can’t count the number of times people have asked me, ‘But does it count as sex if we don’t have sex?’

Yes! It does! Sex is any type of erotic stimulation.

Would you call it a sexual encounter if your partner had a long, sensual kiss and some foreplay with a stranger? Absolutely!

So why doesn’t it count when done with a partner?

The last time you had ‘sex’ was not the last time his penis entered your vagina. It was when you gave him a cheeky handjob before meeting the in-laws for lunch. When you gave him oral sex during a surprisingly hot scene on the show you’re watching. Any type of encounter with your partner that causes you even a small erotic emotion ‘counts’ as sex.

Think of sex like a box of chocolates. Polishing the whole box in one go is fun. But allowing yourself just one, and taking the time to fully savor and appreciate it, can be even more rewarding.

be kind to your body

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX: CONVERSATION STARTERS Want to make talking about sex one of your New Year’s resolutions but don’t know where to start? Here’s some inspiration. Introduce the topic of sex. I love you and I want us to be as happy as possible because we are in this together forever. Can we have a talk about something? I wanted to talk about…how to make sex better/the fact that we haven’t made love in a long time because I miss him/how it feels like you’re avoiding sex. Is it something we can talk about now? you want to try something new Last night I dreamed that we were doing X. (Notice what their response is. If they are interested, they will want details and will be intrigued.) One of my friends, I won’t say who because it’s her business, told me yesterday that she and her partner do X. They are not, it will be, ‘I always knew they were perverts!’). You are not sure if they are enjoying what you are doing to them. Do you like it when I do this/I do it here/I make it louder/I make it softer? Which way do you like the most? Like this or like this? Can I touch you here? if you want more of something I love when you do that. Can you do it longer? Remember when we used to have sex after a drunken Sunday lunch? I loved that. Let’s do it again. Do you want something to be done differently? I love when you do that. You know what else I love? When you do X. That really feels good. I love it when you give me oral sex. But you know what? Now it takes me much longer to climax. Would you mind doing it for longer? Sometimes I feel rushed.

I’m not just talking about eating right, exercising and trying to manage stress.

Don’t be judgmental if you don’t fit a social stereotype or your own perception of what is attractive.

The best gift you can give yourself and your partner is to accept the body you were born into. Aiming to be healthy is great; learning to love every little bump, wobble and ‘imperfection’ is even better.

It is impossible to be sexually confident without being confident in your body – relax and enjoy your own quirks and others. A naked body in your bed is always the most beautiful body in the world.

be playful

Most of us take sex too seriously. We get discouraged if our partner laughs during sex, talks, or lets their attention wander for a moment. ‘This is disconcerting,’ one man wrote to me. “It’s like he forgets we’re having sex and drifts off into normal small talk and then comes back to it.” He laughs after having an orgasm.

How nice, I thought. An adult who has remembered how to play.

Sex is fun! The happier it is, the better.

A sex session that is lusty for a while, then goes silly and then picks up again, is a healthy sex session. He shows that you’re not bound by rules that say, ‘Focus! This is sex! You must concentrate!

We’re used to seeing couples portrayed as being frisky before ‘real’ sex begins and after, but rarely during. However, lust rises and falls when we have sex with our partner. Why pretend you’re in slavery all the way?

Relax and take the pressure off.

Make a sexual wish list

Goals are good, especially funny ones.

You can do it alone or with a partner (feel free to cheat and steal from the many lists you’ll find online).

Make your bucket list a mix of experiences (sex at an iconic tourist destination), positions (master The Wheelbarrow), and techniques (try the Kivin method oral sex trick). Then add some sexy books, movies, and shows to watch along with compiling a sexy playlist.

Don’t feel guilty about your other ‘lover’

According to research, at some point 85 percent of us fantasize about another person during sex with a partner.

Does it mean that either of you would seriously prefer to actually have sex with those people? Usually not.

Even couples who rate their sex life as extremely satisfying fantasize about others during sex. Fantasies are our brain’s way of delivering an aphrodisiac shot when the novelty of sex has worn off.

One study found that people who fantasize during sex feel a higher level of sexual satisfaction and have fewer sexual partners, even if the figure in the fantasy isn’t their partner. Another study concluded that sexual fantasies help many women in long-term relationships achieve sexual arousal and/or orgasm, regardless of the quality of the sexual act.

They are nicknamed ‘a vibrator for the mind’ for a reason.

Try new things, for her sake, not his!

Society makes men complain about partners who aren’t “adventurous enough,” but the reality is that women need more erotic variety than men.

A recent study found that women are twice as likely to lose interest in sex after a year of being together or while living with a partner than men.

This is not because women don’t like sex. The women in the study gave up sex because the sex on offer was not interesting enough to tempt them.

So why do women often reject their partner’s suggestion to try new things? Usually because they are not interested in what their male partner is suggesting.

Do you feel a theme here?

You’re right: this is a couple’s problem, not a person’s. Women need to give themselves permission to explore the ‘seeder’ side of their sexuality: it’s delving into the things that take us out of our comfort zones that make our libido stand out. So we have to tell our partner what we DO want.

Men need to stop assuming their partner has just “stopped having sex” and instead make the sex they’re having interesting and more tailored to their tastes.

You can start by resisting the urge to do this…

Don’t have sex connecting the dots

Most long-term couples know how to make each other orgasm: they each know which buttons to push, in what order, and when.

Humans are inherently lazy (or smart, depending on how you look at it) and we always choose the fastest way to achieve our goals. If you know that your partner always climaxes through a certain oral technique, you skip the preliminaries and go straight to it.

Orgasms are nice but they only last a few minutes. If you are masturbating in less than five years, you could do it yourself!

Step away from that tried and tested routine. The further you get off the beaten path, the better.

Well get ready because you all knew this was going to be on the list…

talk about sex often

Yes, you’ve read that advice countless times.

But… do you follow him?

Having a library full of books does not make a person wise, reading books does. Knowing that you should talk about sex is not the same as talking about it.

If you can talk honestly about sex together, you can resolve any sexual problems you encounter. Not being able to talk about sex means that the smallest issue could bring the whole thing crashing down.

This is why.

Our bodies, desires, and needs change over time, and sometimes this makes us feel vulnerable. There is always a time when a penis doesn’t get erect, when sex is painful, when desire drops or disappears.

Talk about it with your partner and the problem is easily resolved. Him: ‘That was weird! I’ve never had a problem getting hard before. Her: ‘Don’t worry about it. Sometimes I don’t get wet even though I feel excited. I think it happens to everyone.’

Don’t talk about it and this happens.

It doesn’t get erect. She thinks it’s because he doesn’t like her anymore, so she reacts badly. He thinks, ‘She thinks I’m pathetic because I can’t get up.’ There are no prizes for guessing that the next sex session will be a disaster. Anxiety ensures that he will be temporarily powerless, and his paranoia feeds back.

And everything could have been solved with a few reassuring words.

To visit traceycox.com to find more sex tips to help you maintain your sexual purposes. You’ll also find Tracey’s product ranges, her blog and her podcast.

If you enjoyed reading this article…

Is YOUR partner a sexual plague? Tracey Cox reveals why so many women complain about ‘gropey’ husbands

And YOUR sex life needs cleaning up? Tracey Cox Reveals The Outdated Moves You Should Ditch NOW

Plus, These Are 18 Things You Should Never Say In A Relationship, According To Tracey Cox