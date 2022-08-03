Tracey Cox reveals the 8 mistakes couples make when fixing sex life

It takes about six years of marital woes for most couples to seek therapy.

When we finally try, many couples fail because most people have no idea where to start.

Instead, they make the same classic mistakes of focusing on all the things that really aren’t important.

It takes about six years of marital woes for most couples to seek therapy. It takes about four years for most of us to admit to each other that our sex lives are miserable and need fixing.

Focusing on frequency instead of quality

When a couple wants to improve their sex life, the main goal is often to have sex more often.

The way to make this happen is not to have more sex, it is to focus on the quality of the sex you are having.

Makes sense: if you both like sex more, you naturally want to do it more often.

We are all guilty of thinking that if a couple has sex often, their sex life must be great. But that is not always the case.

Tracey Cox (pictured) reveals the eight mistakes couples make when trying to improve their sex lives

One person’s idea of ​​the “perfect” amount of sex can be very different from the other person’s in the relationship.

If a couple has a lot of sex, half of them may find that too much sex. Don’t assume that high frequency means high satisfaction for both partners.

Another thing people trip over…

Blame one person

If you don’t do this right, nothing will work.

Every sex problem is a couples problem, not one person’s problem. Get away from one of you who is ‘right’ and the other ‘wrong’ and you will go much further.

It’s a simple but crucial premise.

Suppose you have a wish problem. The person who wants more sex is not “sexier” or “better”; the person who wants it less is not the one with ‘the problem’. One of you feels rejected, the other feels pressured and harassed – it doesn’t feel right on either side.

Stop blaming each other and start working together as a team.

Defining sex as intercourse

THREE THINGS THAT IMPROVE SEX – THAT DON’T CONCERN YOU THAT YOU HAVE IT You don’t have to have sex to refresh your sex life. These will also have the desired domino effect. Going out with friends: Desire feeds on novelty and when we see your partner in the company of others, we see them with fresh eyes. And don’t stay with the same group of friends, but mix it up! Say yes to any invitation that exposes you to different people and things. Flirting with each other: Are you sniffing ridicule? Listen, I was with you! Whenever I read this advice, I always thought, ‘Oh, for God’s sake, flirting seems so forced, so silly when you’ve been together forever’. Until I studied a very happy couple I know and realized they never stopped flirting. There it was, the extended, admiring look we all do in the beginning. Standing very close, giving full attention, touching a lot. Maybe they are just like that? Or has the flirting kept them in love? Give it a try. Do exciting things: And I don’t mean trying out the new Thai. Do shocking things to make your heart pound. Scare your brain into falling back into lust – any kind of adrenaline-boosting activity raises the dopamine level in your brain, making you feel more lusty and in love. Do things that scare you a little – ride a bike, kick boxing, ride a roller coaster, carry your skyscraper wedges to the office.

Another common mistake: Thinking “sex” means having intercourse and making it the only kind of sex that matters.

Sex becomes more erotic and you feel much more connected when you make time for sexual “encounters” that don’t necessarily involve penetration.

Such as sex that is purely aimed at hand stimulation, oral sex or the use of a sex toy on each other.

Hopefully I don’t need to point out that most women don’t get their orgasms through intercourse anyway. Only 20 percent of women regularly ejaculate through penetration alone. Anything that prevents a straight couple from having intercourse as the main event immediately improves sexual satisfaction for her.

Counting Orgasms

Just as it’s useless to focus on frequency as a barometer of how good your sex life is, so too is getting stuck on how many orgasms you each have.

Getting into bed with the goal of having an orgasm for one or each puts the pressure on—and takes you out of the moment.

Ask any sex therapist: Removing the target of orgasm makes for more relaxed, intimate sex sessions.

Instead of worrying about what (or who) is to come next, relax and enjoy the process with no expectations.

Ignoring Relationship Problems

In one study, 44 percent of men said the main reason they avoid sex with their wives was that they were furious with her.

They felt criticized, controlled, undervalued and insignificant in their relationships.

When there’s a lot of unspoken anger and resentment going on, you don’t really want to get physically close to your partner.

Sex problems cannot be solved without addressing underlying relationship problems: they are inseparable.

Which one to solve first?

It is believed that you have to deal with emotional problems first, but most therapists don’t think of it that way. Analyzing a couple’s sex life brings you to the relationship stuff. If you analyze the relationship, the sex thing becomes clear.

Just grab something!

If your sex problems seem less terrifying than the relationship problems, solving those problems can give you the confidence to tackle bigger problems.

Setting unrealistic goals

After the first honest conversation, couples often feel so liberated, relieved and relieved that it feels like everything is already solved – just by talking!

But don’t expect your problems to be solved overnight.

Don’t get me wrong, you’ve just tackled the hardest part — admitting there’s a problem — but there’s usually still a ways to go before you see real results in the bedroom.

You have to embrace the dreaded “C” word, if you want to get anywhere.

Here’s what compromise can look like if you’re not happy with the amount of sex you’re having: The person with the highest desire determines the LEAST amount of sex every two weeks that they’re happy with. The person with low desire decides MOST often that they are willing to do it. Then choose the number in the middle of the two.

Making it fortnightly can make life disrupt your commitment; make it monthly and you will forget what you promised. This is a good starting point.

Compromise makes most things workable.

Waiting to ‘feel sex’ to put your plans into action

If you’re in a long-term relationship, you may have to wait a while! Women, in particular, go from one type of desire to another once they are settled.

“Spontaneous desire” – the kind we all think of as desire – happens at the beginning of relationships and is biologically based. It’s powered by hormones that are released for a purpose (to make us reproduce) and then disappear.

If you’re a couple that’s been together for ten years, spontaneous desire – a random and uncontrollable desire to take off each other’s clothes and have sex – occurs about once a year.

If you are lucky.

Most couples realize gender changes over time and are fueled by more than “sparks,” but few truly embrace the “responsive desire” model that functions in most long-term relationships.

Responsive desire means rather than having sex drive and then seeking it out, having sex drive after sexual stimulation has already started.

Desire appears after excitement.

It is a perfectly normal way of desire to work and many women are naturally prone to a responsive desire.

In practice, this means that instead of waiting until you feel like sex, you should stimulate yourself or each other.

Don’t think ‘Do I want to have sex?’ Instead, think, “Am I open to getting in the mood for sex?”

(To make myself clear, I’m not talking about letting yourself have sex if you really don’t want to. I’m suggesting that if you’re so-so about the idea, it’s worth having sex and seeing if you want builds up.)

..Or for the perfect moment

Wouldn’t you mind if you had sex?

Don’t just think about it, do it – and do it ASAP!

Studies show that the more time that passes between having an idea and following it, the more likely you are to lose motivation.

Let things like ‘I’ll do the dishes first/answer that mail’ in the way and that momentary urge is gone.

Instead, help each other get in the mood.

Tune in to when you’re both most excited for sex. After a nice night out and a few drinks? After a good conversation and a movie?

Be honest and say what you need. Keep it light and say, “If you pour me a big glass of wine and massage my shoulders, I’ll feel much more confident.” Or get in the mood: put on sexy underwear, fantasize or read a sexy book. Slip into the bathroom and use a discreet bullet vibrator before meeting your partner in the bedroom.

Do what made you feel sexy last time. This sends a signal to your brain – “she/he is going to have sex again” – and triggers the appropriate physical responses.