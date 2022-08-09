Traces of 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are still detectable in 2020

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Small amounts of heavily weathered oil spills from the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 were still in the area a decade later, a new report shows. Crude oil is a complex mixture with many components that undergo chemical reactions in the environment. These transformed chemicals, as well as longer-lasting oil products, can affect local ecosystems, and a better understanding of the fate of these molecules could aid future cleanup efforts.

The oil spilled during the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 had been largely transformed by the end of that summer, a new study reports in Frontiers in the marine sciences. But even ten years later, some small amounts of chemical residues remained in the environment. This latest study tracks the varied fate of the leaked petroleum components and provides important insights for future spills and cleanup efforts.

“The better we understand the chemicals and their chemically reactive properties and their physical properties, the better we will be able to limit oil spills and understand and detect environmental damage from oil spills,” said first author Prof. Edward Overton of Louisiana State University. .

“Our paper describes the most common chemicals that make up typical crude oil and their potential fate in the environment.”

Ocean, sunlight and microbes

Crude oil is a very complex mixture. Overton and his collaborators focused on the components that were present in the highest concentrations in oil spills and that are the most toxic (as listed on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s priority list). By collecting and analyzing environmental samples from the water, seabed and surrounding coasts in numerous response studies, they tracked the persistence and chemical transformations that took place over the following months and years, through 2020.

Once released into the environment, significant parts of the oil evaporated into the air (between 30 and 40%). Water-soluble chemicals dissolved relatively quickly in the sea and biodegraded by marine organisms, but not all components of the spilled oil. Oily layers covered the shoreline grasses and some particles even sank to the seafloor, with small amounts still remaining in 2020.

However, large parts of the leakage also underwent sun-dependent chemical transformations or were degraded by microbes.

“The important point about oil spills is that the oil’s compounds are a type of material that can be broken down by sunlight and marine bacteria (biodegradation), unlike other types of pollutants such as the chlorinated pesticides like DDT,” explains Overton. “Oil spills quickly release a lot of chemicals and most damage from oil spills occurs fairly quickly after the spill.”

The short and long term

In addition to the longer lasting oil residues, this research suggests that many environmental effects are also caused by the chemically modified oil components. These new chemicals may have various toxicities, as well as physical properties that affect the extent of wildlife exposure to these residues.

However, such transformations are highly dependent on local conditions and weather, making them difficult to predict for future discharges. Nevertheless, this research provides important insights into many of the most common pathways as oil degrades in the environment.

“Environmental conditions around specific discharges greatly affect how quickly the compounds can react, what they cover or cover, and how much oxygen can be taken up in critical habitats,” Overton said.

“Therefore, broad generalization about oil spills requires an understanding of what has been spilled and what the environmental conditions of the spill are. Hopefully, this article will help us better understand the types of chemicals found in oil and their potential to cause environmental damage. ”

