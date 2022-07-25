Tracee Ellis Ross emulates Minnie Mouse with ears hat for friend’s birthday at Disneyland

Tracee Ellis Ross helped her boyfriend celebrate his birthday in the happiest place on earth.

The 49-year-old actress treated her boyfriend Kelvin Harris, Jr., 28, to a trip to Disneyland this weekend.

The Black-ish star went all out for the celebration, donning a Minnie Mouse bow and ears for her romp around the Magic Kingdom.

Smile: Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, was all smiles as she started a day of fun at Disneyland wearing a Minnie Mouse bow and ears

The Elvis star followed suit and chose a “We don’t talk about Bruno” ball cap for his headwear.

The Golden Globe winner showed her distaste for the Imperial soldiers at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge exhibit and expressed sheer terror as the group descended the final ramp at the end of the Radiator Springs Racers ride in Cars Land.

Tracee and Kelvin first met when they starred together in The High Note, in which she played a superstar singer while Kelvin played an aspiring recording artist.

Celebration: The trip to the Magic Kingdom was a birthday present for her The High Note co-star Kelvin Harris, Jr., who turned 28 on Saturday

Tracee hits back: The Black-is actress didn’t show much love for the Imperial soldiers who enlisted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Kelvin described working with his co-star in an interview with Very good light in 2020.

“She’s always happy no matter what happens. She is joy. I think the great thing about Tracee is that she can find any moment and make everyone laugh. She can more or less dissolve the subtle tension in any room.’

“She does it with grace and beauty. And I think that’s what I’m taking from her, moving forward. There is a way to be powerful in your work. Stand still and say what you have to say, but be nice.”

Terror: Tracee wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself after seeing the terror on her face as she and he descended the final ramp on the Radiator Springs Racers ride in Cars Land

Recovery: The Girlfriends actress posted a photo of herself in recovery mode, writing, “I’m not built for walking that much. Had to sleep in my anti-inflammatory sleeves for hip and knees, but that you Disneyland’

On Sunday, the NAACP Image Award winner shared a video greeting to her mother, Grammy winner Diana Ross, who gave her a kiss on the cheek as Tracee commented: “Mom is all made up and looking so beautiful, I look a little tired out,” to which the R&B legend replied in true motherly fashion, “You’ve got plenty of time to do yours.”

She then shared a laughing clip with her father, music director Robert Ellis Silberstein, in which she wrote, “I’m absolutely equal parts of these two.”

Greeting: The NAACP Image Award winner celebrated National Parents’ Day by posting a video with her mother, Motown legend Diana Ross, 78, in which she said: ‘mother is fully made up and looking so beautiful, I look a bit tired out’