Tracee Ellis Ross brings back the 80s in extravagant dress at George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross made her presence felt at the inaugural Albie Awards when they were presented in New York City on Thursday.

Co-hosted by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, movie star George Clooney, the event played host to a dazzling star-studded guest list.

And Diana Ross’s 49-year-old daughter was among the celebrities who poured into the New York Public Library during the party.

Beaming: Tracee Ellis Ross made her presence felt at the inaugural Albie Awards as they were presented in New York City on Thursday

She brought back the 80s with her extravagant style, modeling a voluminous black dress with yellow accents.

Her outfit slid seductively off the shoulder to betray a hint of cleavage as she flashed her megawatt smile for the shutterbugs.

She accentuated her screen siren features with makeup, accessorizing them with a simple black clutch and rounding out the look with matching stilettos.

Whips: She brought back the 80s with her extravagant style, modeling a voluminous black dress with yellow accents

The Albie Awards are presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justicewho sees them as “brave defenders of justice at great risk for what they do.”

They are named after Judge Albie Sachs, the famous South African lawyer who is in prison and subsequently exiled for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Thursday’s guest list included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, who, along with George and Amal, formed a storm for the shutterbugs.

Power couple: Co-hosted by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her movie star husband George Clooney, the event played host to a dazzling star-studded guest list

Rande, George and a businessman named Mike Meldman were the famous co-founders of the tequila brand Casamigos, which they have been selling ever since.

A staggering number of famous faces walked the red carpet, from Dua Lipa and Jodie Turner-Smith to Drew Barrymore and Phoebe Dynevor to Oscar Isaac.

Musical legends like Bruce Springsteen and fashion icons like Donatella Versace were spotted at the event.