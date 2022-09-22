Toyota’s ENORMOUS Tundra ute will finally be sold in Australia

Toyota is bringing its hulking Tundra ute to Australia to battle the latest lineup of massive competitor models that are taking the country by storm.

The world’s largest automaker has confirmed plans to bring the massive truck Down Under in response to the overwhelming popularity of the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 utes.

The Tundra reduces Toyota’s HiLux, Australia’s most popular car, in size, with the new ute measuring 5,933mm long and 2,037mm wide, compared to the classic’s chassis measuring just 5,265mm long and 1,800mm wide.

Toyota’s monster is said to be the most expensive model on sale in Australia, with prices ranging from $80,000 to $265,000.

It has a towing capacity of 5,400 kg and a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine.

Despite not being an eco-friendly vehicle, the Tundra does have a hybrid powertrain, which combines the twin-turbocharged V6 with an engine-generator mounted between it and the transmission.

Toyota is rolling out a test phase of 300 right-hand drive tundras, which it says are the real deal and “not prototypes.” The vehicles will arrive in Australia in 2023.

Tundra vs HiLux Size Comparison Length (mm): 5933 vs 5265 (+668) Width (mm): 2037 vs 1855 (+182) Height (mm): 1981 vs 1865 (+116) Wheelbase (mm): 3701 vs 3085 (+616) Front track (mm): 1737 vs 1535 (+202) Rear track (mm): 1737 vs 1550 (+187) Fairing length (mm): 1666 vs 1550 (+116) Cockpit width between arches (mm): 1237 vs 1110 (+127) Bathtub height (mm): 531 vs 490 (+41) Seating capacity: five versus five Ground clearance (minimum): 216 vs 216 Approach angle (degrees): 21 vs 29 -(8) Departure angle (degrees): 24 vs 27 (-3) Empty weight (kg): 2805 vs 2055 (+750) Max pulling power (braked, kg): 4680 vs 3500 (+1180) Max. payload (kg): 673 vs. 995 (-322)

However, the manufacturer said the truck is unlikely to go on sale until 2024, given the huge logistical challenge of reconfiguring its fleet for Australian roads.

“This is the first time anywhere in the world that Toyota has undertaken a project like this, where a car produced in one market is exported to a country that is not Japan and local engineers have the car thoroughly redeveloped for the local community. needs of customers. is not just moving the wheel, we are essentially reimagining the tundra for Australia,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales and marketing.

“For example, let’s take the steering column, rack and gear lever from the LandCruiser platform. It is a large scale re-engineering project. It’s going to be an even better tundra.’

Tunda vs HiLux Power Displacement: 3444cc vs 2755cc Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 hybrid petrol vs 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel Power: 326kW @ 5200rpm vs 150kW @ 3400rpm Torque: 790 Nm at 2400 rpm versus 500 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic versus six-speed automatic Combined consumption: 11.2L/100km vs 7.9L/100km

The Tundra will rival the Chevy 1500 and Ram 1500, which have received extensive pre-orders for the popular American trucks.

“We’ve been tracking this market for about four years now, it’s not new territory for us, it’s a matter of making it work, it has to be commercially viable for us, there has to be demand and there is clear interest,” Hanley said.

‘There are merchants, business fleets, agriculture, leisure; this has a large, wide use, a very diverse customer base. Construction company owners I know have said to me, “If you had a tundra, we’d be there tomorrow.”

Ford is also expected to start rolling out its F-150 pickup truck from mid-2023, beating Toyota in the market.

Meanwhile, Ram recently brought the world’s largest ute to Australia after the TRX hit Aussie showrooms.

The Ram TRX has finally arrived in Australia with three times more power than the Toyota HiLux

Named after the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Ram TRX has made its debut Down Under, with a supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8 producing 523 kW, 702 hp and 882 Nm of torque.

Those numbers show the TRX outpacing every model in its class, even the new Ford Ranger Raptor — which Ram brutally mocked with an image of a T-Rex eating a Velociraptor in the interior.

The Ram TRX starts at an eye-watering $199,950 with additional on-road costs — more than double its rival Raptor.

The new Ram ute has a 12-inch touchscreen and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo

The new 1500 model has a wider chassis to fit its monstrous 325mm tires, with a new hood designed to increase airflow to the 6.2L supercharger.

A 12-inch touchscreen offers passengers a number of features, including the 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo — which Ram describes as the “best and most powerful audio system available in a pickup truck.”

The TRX also features launch control and eight different driving modes, can reach 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 190 km/h – despite weighing more than three tons.

The huge price is due to Ram having to convert the ute from the left-hand drive to the left-hand drive for its Australian customers.

The TRX sells for $113,500 in the United States, a discount of about $87,000.