Toyota releases a new Corolla SUV that’s perfect for weekends away

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The all new Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has arrived in Australia and aims to break the company’s record for selling the world’s best-selling car.

The Toyota Corolla is the world’s best-selling car with a total of 51 million cars produced. The next highest is the original VW Beetle at 21.5 million.

The perfect vehicle for summer weekend getaways, this small SUV offers seamless connectivity, practicality, hybrid efficiency and leading technology.

The all-new Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has arrived in Australia and aims to break the company’s record for sales of the world’s best-selling car

It offers Aussies a practical and spacious vehicle for those with an adventurous lifestyle.

The Corolla Cross is designed for easy and intuitive use with Toyota Connected Services functionality and a new generation Toyota multimedia system that connects Toyota drivers to their car more than ever before.

Drivers can remotely check the status of the doors and lights, access information such as the vehicle’s last known location and recent journeys, or start the engine or climate control, all through the myToyota Connect app on a smartphone or tablet.

Drivers can remotely check the status of the doors and lights, access information such as the vehicle’s last known location and recent trips, or start the engine or activate the climate control, all through the myToyota Connect app on a smartphone or tablet

How much does the new Toyota Corolla cost? Corolla Cross GX Gasoline Prices: $33,000 GX Hybrid 2WD: $35,500 GXL Gasoline: $36,750 GXL Hybrid 2WD: $39,250 GXL Hybrid AWD: $42,250 Atmos Gasoline: $43,550 Atmos Hybrid 2WD: $46,050 Atmos Hybrid AWD: $49,050

Its stylish exterior design is reflected in the interior, where high-quality materials and finishes give the car a premium look that will suit any weekend away wardrobe, while the look and feel of the car is matched by a dynamic and comfortable driving experience.

Whether you’re singing along to your favorite song or catching up on a weekly podcast, the decision is made easy with top songs, podcasts and audiobooks easily accessible using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the large multimedia screen.

The system can now be activated via voice recognition by simply saying ‘Hey Toyota!’ and Apple CarPlay users can also use Siri Voice Wake-up, which simply activates Siri by saying “Hey Siri!” to say. instead of pressing the ‘Voice’ button on the steering wheel.

Use the voice control for functions such as changing the temperature in the car for ultimate driving comfort when touring the city or on longer road trip adventures

Use the voice control for functions such as changing the temperature in the car for ultimate driving comfort when touring the city or on longer road trip adventures.

The upgraded Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance features offers new technologies, including Lane Change Assist and Safe Exit Assist, to further enhance driver safety and peace of mind.

While for those busy parking situations, the Advanced Park Assist in the flagship Corolla Cross Atmos will create more Zen while driving with the memory function allowing the driver to record up to three regularly used parking spaces for easy parking.

The Corolla Cross range opens from $33,000 plus on-road costs for the gas-powered GX variant, with three trim levels on offer consisting of GX, GXL and the flagship Atmos.

For Aussies looking for power and fuel efficiency to get through the week and plan for the weekend, they can also opt for the GX with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain for just an extra $2,500, while the GX 2WD hybrid costs $35,5005 .