Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Toyota Rav4: Australia’s top selling new cars for 2022 revealed

Australia’s top 10 new car sales for 2022 have been revealed, and the list is dominated by diesel-thirsty cars and all-wheel drive.

Toyota’s HiLux was named the top seller in sales data released Thursday in a double victory for the Japanese giant, which was also Australia’s most popular brand.

Sales of its various models accounted for a whopping 21.4 percent of all new car sales.

It was the seventh consecutive year that the HiLux ute was the top seller, having dethroned the ultra-reliable and once untouchable Toyota Corolla in 2016.

For 2022, the HiLux beat out Ford’s Ranger ute, the second best-seller, with a third Toyota midsize SUV, RAV4.

Mitsubishi’s Triton ute came fourth and another midsize SUV, Mazda’s CX-5, fifth.

Toyota’s sales for 2022 outnumbered those of the next two top-selling brands combined. That was Mazda and Kia.

The numbers show that Australia’s love affair with cars continues and that it’s also offsetting growth in electric vehicle sales.

BEST-SELLING NEW CAR MODELS OF 2022 Toyota Hilux Ford Ranger Toyota RAV4 Mitsubishi Triton Mazda CX-5 Toyota Corolla Toyota Land Cruiser Isuzu ute D-max MG ZS Hyundai i.30 The best-selling car brands: Toyota Mazda kia Mitsubishi hyundai ford MG Subaru Isuzu ut Volkswagen Source: FCAI

In August, Tesla’s Model 3 sedan outsold Toyota’s LandCruiser’s top five new cars of the month.

But a familiar picture emerged across the year.

SUVs and light commercial vehicles accounted for 76.8 percent of all sales and comprised eight of the top 10 vehicles.

Four cars make the top 10, while large family SUVs, Toyota Prado and LandCruiser also make the list.

The rest of the top 10 is largely made up of mid-sized SUVs.

Battery electric vehicles accounted for just 3.1 percent of sales.

Tony Weber, CEO of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, which released the list, expects large vehicles to dominate the new car market again this year.

“This is something that has been going on in Australia for at least 60 years,” he said news.com.au.

“We’ve always driven big cars by international standards.”

According to Weber, our preference for big cars presents the government with ‘a real challenge’.

Unlike Europe, Australia has no mandatory CO2 emission standards for new passenger cars.

Such goals would meet resistance from buyers who don’t want to downsize cars and SUVs.

There is only one electric car for sale in Australia, the crew cab eT60 from LDV.

It costs over $90,000 and has limited range and towing capacity.

The other major challenge for car and SUV enthusiasts is the looming ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles, expected around 2035.

The global push to be carbon neutral by 2050 has led policymakers, research institutes and even insurance companies to call for a ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles before 2035 could spell the end of vehicles.

The sales results also showed that Australia’s new car industry has made a strong recovery from a slow start to 2022.

Since August, new car sales are up more than 15 percent over the same period in 2021.