Toyota boss LOSES it at 'electric car extremists' after Greenpeace report ranks car company last

One of Toyota Australia’s most senior executives has blasted ‘electric car extremists’ in a rare speech, claiming their tunnel vision risks other beneficial technologies being ignored.

Toyota’s head of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, went out on a limb as he wrapped up his carefully crafted presentation for the Australian debut of the new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV in Sydney this week.

Hanley was asked about the company’s stance on electric vehicles following recent criticism, including a Greenpeace East Asia report that claimed the company was at the back of the global pack in terms of environmental credentials.

‘We fully support some statutory type of legislation around (emissions reductions). The one thing that everyone agrees on … is that we need to reach a carbon neutral position,” said Mr. Hanley to the audience. drive.com.au.

“Toyota does not argue for that. It’s not a debate. Even with the most extreme point of view, we agree that you have to get to CO2 neutral. What we disagree on is … how and when you get there.’

Another Greenpeace Australia Pacific report this year alleged that Toyota lobbied against environmental measures in favor of its hybrid fossil fuel system.

Hanley argued that to reach net-zero emissions, every driver needed to be on board and that the current market required more options than just battery-powered vehicles.

He said by 2030 every Toyota would have some form of electrification, but there would be other options on top of battery-powered cars – including hybrid electric, fuel cell electric and plug-in hybrid models – which would also be significantly cleaner for the environment.

‘Carbon is the enemy, not the powertrain… the belief that you can go full electric in 10 years in this country and satisfy [customers] is a very difficult proposition,’ he said.

He claimed Toyota had sold the hybrid electric Prius (pictured) in Australia years before electric cars were ‘trendy’

Hanley continued the rant, saying Toyota was not lagging behind or preventing electric vehicles, pointing to several examples, including a hydrogen-powered bus the company had developed.

A frustrated Mr Hanley said Toyota had been selling hybrid electric cars and contributing to reduced emissions in Australia since 2001, years before anyone else, but they had suddenly come into vogue.

In 2021, Australia recorded 20,665 fully electric car sales, a significant jump from the 6,900 sold the previous year.

Of this, more than half were the Tesla Model 3, which accounted for 58.5 percent of the market.