Toxins in old toys an obstacle to the circular economy

Letting children play with discarded plastic toys can pose a health risk. When researchers at the University of Gothenburg tested a large number of old plastic toys and fancy dress items, 84% of the items were found to contain toxic substances that can interfere with children’s growth and development and reproductive capacities. These toxins pose an obstacle to the circular economy in the future in terms of reuse and recycling, the researchers explain.

Current use-and-discard behavior is a waste of resources and a drain on the Earth’s finite resources. In 2021, the European Parliament adopted an action plan for the circular economy. It encourages reuse, repair and recycling of products and materials. But the question is whether all products can be reused again?

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg recently published an article in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances showing that old toys and costumes can contain toxic chemicals that can cause cancer, damage DNA or interfere with children’s future reproductive capacities.

Toxic chemicals in most old toys

The dangerous chemicals discovered included phthalates and short-chain chlorinated paraffins used as plasticizers and flame retardants in toys.

Professor Bethanie Carney Almroth from the University of Gothenburg studies the environmental impact of plastics and plastic-related chemicals, and led the research conducted at the interdisciplinary Center for Future Chemical Risk Assessment and Management Strategies (FRAM). For the study, researchers selected 157 different toys, new and old, and measured their chemical content.

The survey found that most of the older toys and items (84%) contained amounts of chemicals exceeding current legal limits. In total, 30% of newer toys and items also exceeded legal limits. However, by far the older toys were significantly worse.

“Concentrations of toxic substances were significantly higher in the older items. For example, many of the old balls were found to contain concentrations of phthalates totaling more than 40% of the weight of the toy, which is 400 times the legal limit” , says Bethanie Carney Almroth.

Toxins an obstacle to a circular economy

EU legislation on the chemical content of toys, known as the Toys Directive, regulates the permitted amounts of a number of chemicals found in toys in an effort to protect the health and safety of children. Currently, the permitted limits for new toys under the Toys Directive are 0.1% by weight for phthalates and 0.15% by weight for short-chain chlorinated paraffins.

“The study indicates that reuse and recycling is not always automatically a good thing. The transition to a more circular economy requires bans and other policies that remove hazardous chemicals from plastic and other materials. While the Toy Safety Directive has been crucial in reducing the incidence of To reduce dangerous chemicals in toys, it has only applied to new toys, not old ones,” explains Daniel Slunge, an environmental economist at the University of Gothenburg.

