Toxic metal in children’s PYJAMAS: Nearly 100,000 Disney-themed clothing were recalled due to lead-poisoning

Now toxic metal found in children’s pajamas: Nearly 90,000 Disney-themed garments sold in TJ Maxx, Amazon and Burlington are being recalled due to lead poisoning risk

Nearly 90,000 Disney-themed pajamas are being recalled over fears they could poison children.

Textile ink dyed onto the clothes contained dangerous levels of lead – which can lead to serious health problems if swallowed.

The Bentex Group – based in New York City – has brought in about 87,000 items made in Egypt but sold at several major retailers across the country, including TJ Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington and Amazon.

Parents are urged to remove and dispose of clothing ‘immediately’ from children before responding for a full refund.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have not yet been any reports of injuries. High levels of lead exposure in children can cause irreversible brain damage, comas, convulsions and even death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It comes after tens of thousands of drinking cups and stainless steel baby bottles were recalled earlier this week for containing lead.

The clothing was sold in stores between November 2021 and August 2022.

They were priced between $5 and $25, the government agency said.

Nine Disney-themed clothing styles – Yoda, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Winnie the Pooh – are being recalled.

HEALTH EFFECTS OF LEAD EXPOSURE Lead exposure in children is often difficult to detect without immediate symptoms. But if there’s a suspicion a child has been exposed, parents should talk to their child’s health care provider about a blood test. Lead is more harmful to children under six because their bodies are still developing. Children: – Damage to the brain and nervous system; – Delayed growth and development; – Learning and behavioral problems; – Hearing and speech problems. This can lead to: – Lowered IQ; – Decreased ability to pay attention; – Underachievement in school. Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Parents are asked to check labels on the neck or side of clothing for batch numbers to find out if their child’s clothing is being recalled.

The WHO warns that lead is particularly dangerous for children and can also make them suffer from anemia and weakness.

It says, “Children who survive severe lead poisoning may develop intellectual disability and behavioral disorders.”

The CPSC said lead was detected in ink used to draw children’s characters on clothing during testing.

Federal laws have banned the use of lead in paint or ink beyond trace amounts since 1978.

Previously, lead was used as a pigment to produce yellow, orange, red and green colors. It has now been replaced by other substances.

Bentex apologized to parents in an Instagram post: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you and appreciate your understanding on this matter.”

Parents have reacted furiously online, with one writing: “I am so angry about this. You don’t accidentally have leading products. I bought a few of these products.’

A second said, ‘What the h*ll! How does this actually happen?’

And a third added: So our kids are exposed to lead and you just offer a $20 refund? How does that somehow make up for poisoning our children?’

The CPSC said in a statement: ‘Consumers should immediately remove the recalled children’s clothing sets from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.

“The fabric ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains lead levels in excess of the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.”

It has published a list lot numbers on clothing involved in the recall.

The clothes are made in Egypt.