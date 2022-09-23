TOXIC junkyard in countryside: Police find 25ft mountains of trash in with garbage on FIRE

Police have discovered a huge toxic junkyard in the middle of the countryside containing stolen machinery worth £65,000, which has been polluting the environment for years.

The sprawling mass covered a vast area and contained dozens of wrecked cars, countless empty cargo boxes, tons of twisted metal, plasterboard and garbage bags, and old gas cylinders and oil drums.

Stunned officers who settled in the Wimborne area of ​​East Dorset found 25-foot-tall piles of the dangerous countryside junk that were not cleared or licensed to operate.

Some of the polluting scrap was even on fire when police showed up, suggesting the tip was still being actively used.

Officers at the site initially discovered factory machinery worth £50,000 when they arrested a 51-year-old Bournemouth man on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The machine was a JCB telescopic handler stolen from Bedfordshire and found in the dump earlier today.

Police also later revealed that after their arrest, a search of a second address in Verwood, East Dorset, led them to another piece of stolen machinery, this time a transshipped cargo worth £15,000.

In a joint operation with the Environment Agency, HM Revenue & Cutoms and the Vehicle Crime Intelligence Police Service, officers from Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team entered the site today.

In a tweet from the Environment Agency, it reads: ‘Great result of working together to reduce waste crime at this illegal waste site.’

Meanwhile, the agency told MailOnline: “We are working with police and other agencies in connection with an investigation at an illegal waste site in East Dorset. As this could lead to prosecution, we are unable to provide further information at this time.”

Police Officer Kate Schofield, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: ‘This operation is another example of how we are working with our partners to investigate reports of rural crime and take positive action against those believed to be involved.

“We recognize the impact this type of activity has on our rural communities and by sharing information and collaborating with other agencies we are better equipped to provide a strong response.

“We are continuing our investigation into this matter and will do everything we can to ensure that the suspected stolen machines are returned to their rightful owners.”

Many praised the work of the rural team, with Dawn Turner saying ‘Well done boys and girls’ while Jane Varnham saying ‘Well done’.

But outraged citizens asked on social media how the illegal landfill could last for so long without authorities doing anything about it before.

Nigel McBay said, ‘Have the city and the environmental department walked around with their eyes closed? You wonder why we pay so much council tax!!!

While Graeme Larkin posted: ‘How could that have happened without anyone noticing?’

And David Holley agreed, saying, ‘How can a place of this size not be reported by the locals.’

Others saw the funny side, and Dean Cutler added, “Are there any nissan micras in the pile of cars that could use some spare parts.”