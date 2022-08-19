‘Toxic influencer’ Andrew Tate is banned from Facebook and Instagram for ‘violating policies’

‘Toxic influencer’ Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned from Facebook and Instagram after he was accused of creating misogynistic content.

Meta, owner of the two social media platforms, said the controversial influencer had violated his policies.

The ex-Big Brother star had made a multi-million pound fortune by becoming an influencer on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

Videos on the app under the Andrew Tate hashtag have been viewed more than 11.6 billion times, but the content has been cited as promoting “extreme misogyny” and can “radicalize” young men.

Meta told the BBC it had removed the former kickboxer from his platform for violating his policy towards dangerous organizations and individuals – but gave no further details.

At the time of his removal, he had 4.7 million followers on Instagram – this number had grown rapidly from around one million followers just two months ago in June.

Tate has yet to comment on the ban.

Twitter had already banned him from their platform after saying that women who have been raped “must bear some responsibility.”

In a video, the 35-year-old billionaire advises men accused of cheating by their girlfriends to “slap with the machete, bang her in the face and grab her by the neck.” Shut your mouth.’

Earlier this year in April, the misogynistic influencer was investigated by the police in Romania for human trafficking and rape after a complaint from a woman who had lived with him there.

TikTok said it has taken action against videos and accounts that violate its Community Guidelines.

The controversial past of influencer Andrew Tate 2012: Historic tweets of Tate have been unearthed with allegedly abusive messages he sent to singer Cheryl about her marriage to footballer Ashley Cole. In one post, he refers to Cheryl and her former husband as “massive w*g sockets” and launches an attack on Canadian rapper Drake. He is also said to have posted the now-deleted comment: “If I wanted to see black people running, I’d just threaten them with jobs.” JUNE 2016: The 35-year-old was taken off the show after a video surfaced of Tate beating his ex-girlfriend with a belt, which he says is why he was removed from the Channel 5 reality show the day before. The clip shows the star constantly beating the woman with his belt – he also punches her in the face. But the star insisted it was “playfully fun”, saying at the time: “A longer version of the video makes us laugh and I’m beating myself saying ‘it doesn’t hurt’.” ‘I am still friends with her and she is now with me in the UK. I would never hit a woman.’ SEPTEMBER 2017: Tate rekindled the controversy shortly before World Suicide Day when he tweeted “depression isn’t real.” He wrote: ‘There are very few fat lonely men of 60 years without money or family or hobbies. Who is not depressed. – this is not a clinical disease’. His comments were later criticized by former boxer Ricky Hatton and bestselling author JK Rowling. OCTOBER 2017: In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Tate sparked controversy with his comments about rape. At the time, he tweeted, “Women have long traded sex for opportunity. Some did this. Wasn’t abused. […] If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you have to bear some responsibility.’ Twitter deleted the tweets for violating their policies and Tate’s account was suspended, but he has since become a verified user. MAY 2021: Tate and his brother Tristan reportedly ran a camgirl business in Romania after moving there in 2017, where “75 lingerie-clad models take calls from fans paying $4 a minute.” He previously said, “I could open a strip club, but it costs money and I need overhead, I need money. How can I use these women to make me money. ‘Pimpin’ at the peak of my webcam I think I’m king of the world […] the problem is the first two girls worked for me because they loved me, […] but once you grow up, you start taking on girls who don’t love you. They do it for the money.’ APRIL 2022: According to Daily Beast, Tate’s home was raided by Romanian authorities in connection with an alleged human trafficking incident. The investigation followed a tip from the US embassy that a 21-year-old American woman was being held in the home against her will. The case is on. The brothers were released at the time and deny all wrongdoing.

A TikTok spokesperson said: “Misogynist is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok.

“We’ve been removing infringing videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual.”

The Meta ban comes after a public outcry led to thousands of people calling for him to be banned from social media platforms for his disturbing views.

Activists and women’s groups called for the Big Brother star to be removed from their platform for fear his misogynistic views could lead to “normalizing violence.”

White Ribbon, a British charity that aims to end male violence against women, called Tate’s comments “extremely misogynistic” and sparked fears about the “relevant” long-term effect his views could have on a younger audience.

Speaking told the MailOnline: ‘Men and boys who regularly watch and listen to negative presentations of masculinity may begin to adopt these attitudes and behaviors, believing they are behaving like the ‘ideal man’.

‘This has to do with being seen as tough, aggressive and oppressive emotion. These traits influence gender norms, which is ‘being a man’ and ‘being a woman’. Gender inequality is a direct result of traditional and negative stereotypes that limit the role of women and men in society.

Not only does this put a lot of pressure on men and boys, often affecting their mental health and self-esteem, it also creates dangerous cultures and environments for women and girls to live in.

“Sexist and derogatory comments are on the same spectrum as controlling behavior and physical and sexual violence, creating an environment where men start to kill women.”

Politicians also joined the debate, claiming that TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app from which most of Tate’s opinions come, was “more interested in collecting data” than removing harmful rape content. .

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: ‘This is another example of how poor TikTok really is. Such a person should not have space on social media.

“TikTok – which has suspicious ties to security forces in China – is more interested in collecting data than protecting our children.

“Parents should be made more aware of the dangers their children face when using this app, which is aimed at children and their data which may in the future be collected by a foreign power that is ill-disposed towards the UK and where we are in to believe’.

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, told MailOnline that TikTok should take responsibility for videos on its platform and have a duty of care to remove harmful content as quickly as possible.

He added: “It is highly irresponsible of TikTok to show videos like this to young people.

“We know that TikTok can have a big impact on young minds, and it’s clearly a popular part of the online world. It’s worrying that so many people see these kinds of posts.’

At the time of the criticism, a TikTok spokesperson told MailOnline: “Misophobia and other hateful ideologies and behaviors will not be tolerated on TikTok, and we are working to review this content and take action against violations of our guidelines.

“We are constantly looking to strengthen our policies and enforcement strategies, including adding more safeguards to our recommendation system, as part of our work to keep TikTok a safe and inclusive space for our community.