Toxic algae that is killing fish in Florida can have dire affects for humans and animals

A toxic algae outbreak has occurred along the coast of Florida, which can have serious consequences for humans and animals.

Red tide — also known as Karenia brevis — has already begun to hit Florida’s coasts and could hit Texas as it continues to move up from the Gulf of Mexico.

The harmful algae, which grow in salt water, create toxins that can kill thousands of fish and cause respiratory disease in fish, dolphins, turtles, manatees and birds.

It can also irritate people and pets by causing respiratory problems such as coughing and sneezing, eye irritation and skin disorders. It can also sicken pets that have ingested a dead fish contaminated with the toxin.

A ride tide outbreak – also known as Karenia brevis – has punctuated Florida’s coasts near St. Petersburg with several spots of low to medium outbreaks and a few spots of high concentration

The Florida Department of Health is encouraging residents not to swim on beaches that have detected high tides.

Over the weekend, St. Pete Beach — near St. Petersburg — cleared 1,500 pounds of dead fish from the beach, according to Fox news.

On Friday, the shore in Pass-a-Grille — which is close to St. Pete Beach — was covered in dead fish as beachgoers enjoyed their holiday weekend. Several were coughing, according to Fox 13and a beachgoer Sharon Greenfield used a scarf as a mask.

Despite sitting on the couch, Greenfield and her family “decided we were going to make it through, flood or not.”

‘We love the beach, plain and simple. Sun, sand and water… can’t stand it,” she told Fox 13.

A satellite map of the outbreak shows most of the outbreak near St. Petersburg, with five spots showing a high concentration of tides. There are also several spots of low to medium concentration near the area, according to NOAA.

Concentration areas, however, can change from day to day “based on the wind and current,” Pinellas County spokesman Tony Fabrizio told Fox News.

“We are hopeful that the cold fronts and stronger winds we will see this weekend will eventually wipe out the bloom, but of course there are no guarantees,” said Fabrizio.

The red tide didn’t stop beachgoers from enjoying their afternoon on Friday, with some wearing a mask to stop the coughing

The outbreak began in October and has appeared in Sarasota County and Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, according to Fox 13.

Ritide can last for several weeks to a year in Florida and can change the color of the water to red. It may also recur in areas, according to NOAA.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that he has allocated $14 million in the state budget to research red tides and its impact on the community.

“With our investment, my administration has committed $40 million since 2019 to address the red tide in our communities – a record level of support!” he wrote on Twitter.