Townsville security guard with ‘golf-sized tumour’ aims for life-saving treatment in the US

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 20-year-old who went to the optometrist with a headache is in the fight of his life after a ‘wave-sized tumor’ was discovered behind his right eye.

Security guard Kayden Waddell thought he was just having migraines in June when a Townsville optometrist told him his eye had suffered severe nerve damage — and sent him straight to a doctor.

Since then, Mr. Waddell has had a long, painful journey, removing two parts of his skull and reassembling them with 40 staples in a risky operation.

Mr. Waddell hopes to beat the tumor with groundbreaking Proton radiation therapy for ‘hard-to-reach tumors’ – a form of treatment only available in Florida, in the US (photo, an X-ray of the tumor)

Kayden Waddell (pictured) said he was shocked and scared after discovering the tumor

Loron Waddell (pictured, with her son) said it was awful watching him go through the process but said her boy’s resilience is “absolutely amazing”

But he hopes to beat the tumor with groundbreaking Proton radiation therapy for “hard-to-reach tumors” — a form of treatment available only in the state of Florida in the US.

Mr Waddell told Daily Mail Australia that he had been diagnosed with chondrosarcoma – a rare cancer of bones and soft tissues that affects 1% of the world’s population every year.

“I was really shocked when I thought it was just a headache or migraine only to find out I had a tumor the size of a golf ball that needed to be removed ASAP. I was scared,” he said.

The young man underwent a craniotomy last June in which doctors removed 50 percent of the rare cancer in life-threatening surgery.

The rest had to stay, because the tumor is in a dangerous position next to the carotid artery, which houses the major blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain, neck, and face.

Mr Waddell (pictured, getting a scan) has had a long, painful journey but is hopeful that he will get better with therapy in the US on the horizon

The result was good, but Mr Waddell faces another heartbreaking procedure with doctors in Adelaide hoping to remove more of the tumor.

‘I’m afraid of having to go through that process again. It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced,” he said.

“I was in excruciating pain… but the first went so well, so that still gives me some hope that I’ll recover just as well.”

His mother Loron Waddell told Daily Mail Australia it was terrible to see him go through the process, but said her boy’s resilience is “absolutely amazing”.

“I’m worried, scared and I wish it was me and I could take it away for him,” said Mrs. Waddell.

“He never said ‘why he’, or ‘this isn’t fair’.”

Ms Waddell said her son has moved forward, determined, because he believes ‘he is strong and he can handle this’ and ‘he just gets on with life’.

His condition has had a ‘huge impact’ on the family of five, so a GoFundMe page was created to pay Mrs. Waddell’s expenses because she had to take unpaid leave to care for her son.

The guard underwent surgery in June in which two parts of his skull were removed and reassembled with 40 staples in a risky operation (pictured, Mr. Waddell at the hospital)